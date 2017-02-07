Angry? We get it. Now do something about it. Activists in Toledo are busy. Join them.

Keep an eye on this list— we’re going to keep updating it.

February Opportunities

6:30pm. Thursday, February 16.

Move to Amend Monthly Organizing Meeting

A monthly meeting will be held at the public library to discuss financial issues for the city of Toledo with city council. Citizens are welcome to participate in the open forum. Please bring questions and concerns.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan Ave., 419-259-5200

All day. Friday, February 17.

General Strike Against Trump (Toledo event)

Fed up with the government? Be a part of a peaceful demonstration in Toledo which will rally against the executive orders of Trump and his administration. Exercise your right and let your voice be heard.

Everywhere.

6-8pm. Friday, February 17

Call to Action – FLOC Associate Members and Supporters Meeting

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC) and Homie Association will be meeting to discuss Trump’s immigration ordinance. Supporters are encouraged a “call for action,” to unite diverse cultures within the Toledo community.

Farm Labor Organizing Committee, 1221 Broadway St., 419-243-3456. Contact Ramon, rperez@floc.com.

1:30-4pm. Sunday, February 19

Citizens Climate Rally (Ann Arbor)

Climate change is inevitable and pollution is threatening our wildlife and ecosystem making it harder to sustain life. The University of Michigan is hosting a rally to educate and promote a more healthy environment.. Everyone is welcome to participate. Don’t be silent, we only have one planet. Call for action will take place following the march. Guest speakers include: Republicans Debbie Dingell and Yousef Rabhi; Mayor Christopher Taylor; Councilman Laura Rubin and Executive Director Huron River Watershed Council.

Federal Building, 200 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI.

269-961-7339.

2-4pm. Sunday, February 19

Local Feminist Resistance Group Forming

If you oppose Trump’s policies and agree there is corruption under his administration, you can take action in the community by attending Northwest Ohio Feminists Organization’s first meeting and share your concerns. At the first meeting, the group will discuss the Indivisible movement. Attendees are asked to read Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda (www.indivisibleguide.com) before attending.

People Called Women bookstore, 6060 Renaissance Pl., Suite F. 419-469-8983.

5-7pm. Sunday, February 19

Toledo Area Progressives Social

See what the Toledo Area Progressives are all about during their monthly meeting. Network, socialize and learn about activist opportunities.

Maumee High School PAC Center, 1147 Saco St.

6pm. Sunday, February 19

Without Borders Community Dinner

It’s all about unity and fellowship at this gathering. To promote social relationships between the Arab and non-Arab communities of greater Toledo, all are welcome to come together and share delicious food. Free and open to the public.

Crossroads on 23, 6960 Sylvania Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI. 734-854-1301.

1-4pm. Sunday, February 19

Direct Action Training! (Ann Arbor)

Want to be a more effective activist? Or do you just want to learn the basics of being an activist? This training session will discuss the history and method of direct action, what to do when things escalate, as well as risk assessment for specific scenarios.

Ibew Local 252 Union Hall, 7920 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor, MI.

5:30-7pm. Monday, February 20

Monday Seminar Series: Making a Fundraising Ask with Lucas County Democrats

Need help raising money for your campaign? An experienced fundraiser, Michael Hart is here to help guide you. Learn the proper ways to ask for money in support of your campaign and developing a fundraising plan for potential donors at Lucas County Democrats’ February seminar session.

Lucas County Democratic Party, 1817 Madison Ave., 419-246-9301. Lucascountydemocraticparty.com

10:30-11:30am. Monday, February 20

Representative Jim Jordan at Harding Home for President’s Day (Marion)

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan will visit the Harding Home Presidential Site to meet with the public.

Harding Home site, 380 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH.

6-8pm. Wednesday, February 22.

Lincoln Day Dinner with Senator Rob Portman (Fremont, OH)

This paid dinner event will feature Senator Portman as a keynote speaker.

Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Rd.,

5:30-7:30pm. Friday, February 24

EqualityToledo February Social Mixer

Join EqualityToledo at the Toledo Museum of Art for a look at “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic.” Enjoy a cash bar and appetizers, a tour of the artist’s work at 6pm and socializing. Meet in the Green Room.

Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-407-6225. equalitytoledo.com

7pm-1am. Saturday, February 25

Planned Parenthood Benefit Show (Detroit)

Razorburn Booking presents a fun night out jamming to several of the hottest female punk rock bands in the Detroit area. Featuring Womb, Birdhouse and Scary Women.

$10. The Sanctuary Detroit, 1501 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI.

2-4pm. Sunday, February 26

Yoga For A Cause

Stretch and meditate to the aroma of coffee with friends during a small yoga session. $5 donations suggested, not required. All proceeds go to the Harbor House of Toledo.

Glass City Roasters, 1240 Sylvania Rd., 419-787-7764

March Opportunities

7-8pm. Monday, March 6

Block Watch March Meeting: Lindsay Navarre

Interested in criminal justice? Learn about victim’s rights, the anatomy of a criminal case, and how to press charges. Judge-elect of Lucas County Court of Common Pleas and assistant Lucas County prosecutor Lindsay Navarre, will teach you through her presentation, and answer any questions from block watch members. One canned good is highly recommended as donation to the “Feed your Neighbor Program”, but not mandatory to attend.

Toledo Zion United Methodist Church, 2600 Copland Blvd.

5pm Wednesday, March 8 – 8pm Thursday, March 9

Toledo International Women’s Day Rally

Whether you’re angry, worried, upset, or just have something to say, join fellow citizens in this rally to not only fight for women’s rights, but strike any recent political issues under Trump’s rule. Make your voice heard.

1 Government Center, 640 Jackson St.

3-5pm. Saturday, March 11

Michael Eric Dyson interview – Donald Trump and Black Issues

With the country in a state of controversy, this event promotes necessary conversation. Share your intellect on personal or collective action plans with others after viewing the video of Michael Eric Dyson’s interview on “Donald Trump, Black Celebrities vs. Intellectuals, and Black History.”

Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd. 419-259-5340.

4-6pm. Saturday, March 11

Future of PCW Survey

For those passionate about the PCW bookstore and a feminist space in Toledo; meet with others alike to discuss its future. Please take the survey posted in the event’s description to prepare for the meeting.

People Called Women bookstore, 6060 Renaissance Pl.,

Suite F. 419-469-8983.

12-6pm. Saturday, March 18

Social Justice Art Festival (Ann Arbor)

The University of Michigan School of Social Work is hosting its annual art festival to promote social justice and change in this years’ theme “Our Space: Using Art to Name Our Reality.” All art forms are welcome. Application submissions.

William Monroe Trotter Multicultural Center, 1443 Washtenaw Ave., 734-763-3670. Questions contact, sswartfestival@gmail.com

11am-2pm. Saturday, March 18.

Northwest Ohio Young Black Democrats Regional Meeting

Join the organization for their first regional meeting of the year in Lucas County.

Lucas County Democratic Headquarters, 19th St.

6:30-8pm. Wednesday, March 22

Beverly Block Watch’s FREE women’s self defense class

Taught by martial arts and self defense instructor, Michael Schiewer, course through hands on demonstrations, discuss the non-physical aspects of self defense, and engage in a question and answer session.

Beverly Elementary School, 3548 S. Detroit Ave.

10am-5pm. Saturday, March 25

The Immigrants’ March in Ann Arbor

Unite instead of divide at this stand-alone march standing up for immigrant’s unfair treatment and recent attacks under President Trump’s administration. Show everyone that you are not intimidated, and stand with equal opportunity for immigrants.

Federal Building, 200 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI.

April Opportunities

12-3pm. Saturday, April 15

Tax March Ann Arbor



Are your taxes done? Trump’s will be, but he won’t release them. Show the president you do care and protest to support tax reformation. Don’t miss this deadline or the march.

The Diag, 500 S. State St., 734-764-1817.

Do you know about an opportunity that we missed?

Let us know by commenting below or by emailing athena@adamsstreetpublishing.com.

We’d love to help you tell everyone else by including it in this list.