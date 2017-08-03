Today, Support Local Musicians and Trans Rights

Want to help support trans rights and local musicians? Today’s your day.

On Friday, August 4, the online music platform will donate 100% of their profits to the Transgender Law Center, a nonprofit that works to change law, policy, and culture for the better.

To learn more about Bandcamp’s stand, read their statement here.

We’re encouraging locals to help support the Transgender Law Center by buying albums by local musicians.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Weirdo hip-hop and creative beats and tons of autotune combine for a smooth, thoughtful track.

The busy three-piece dropped this EP earlier in summer and has been touring since. Soak up the gorgeous, folksy album— then check them out on Tuesday, August 8 at Culture Clash.

Anything that serves as an ode to Anita Baker is worth a listen, and this tape from the hip-hop, R&B, soul-inspired beat making team doesn’t disappoint.

A #rare chance to listen to the Toledo punk’s first recording.

Brand fucking new. The internationally-known Toledo stoner metal band is known for bringing the blues and making a harmonica sound like a new instrument. Check them out on Saturday, August 12 and stay tuned for our interview with the band.

Some brothers and sisters fight. Others make the kind of shoegaze, dream-pop you’ll want to buy on Bandcamp.