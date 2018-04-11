The 2018 Toledo Food Truck Guide

Toledo area diners don’t always have to travel to delicious food options— often the options will come to them.

Glass City fare is available from many area food trucks that make their way around Toledo and the surrounding areas. In February, Toledo City Council approved a zoning change that cleared the way for a new food truck park on Summit St., at the former home of Andre’s Lounge, 1337 N. Summit St., which could open later this summer.

Here is a guide to the offerings of the area’s mobile restaurants, a sampling of the tastes rolling around the city. (For specific information on each truck’s route, visit the sites listed under “more info.”)

Antojitos Laredo Tacos

419-779-3881. facebook.com/antojitoslaredotacos

For authentic Mexican food, swing by 1025 Eleanor Avenue (the truck recently moved from Ashland and Bancroft) any lunchtime for Antojitos. In addition to their trademark street tacos, they also serve up delicious burritos and even elotes (grilled Mexican street corn). Quality Mexican at an affordable price.

Beastro Burger Truck

419-204-3782. facebook.com/BeastroBurgerTruck

“Our Specialty Is Burgers!” Beastro proudly exclaims at the top of its menu and, my goodness, they deliver. Everything from the simple “Plain Jane” burger to “The Beast” — a mouth-watering monster with two patties, two types of cheese, bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions and more — has given area hamburger aficionados a taste of heaven for two years now. In addition to regular stops in Toledo and Maumee, they are scheduled at a number of local concerts this summer.

Deet’s BBQ

419-893-2293. facebook.com/deetsbbq

Mouth-watering local smoky goodness is provided by Maumee’s own Deet’s BBQ. Offering chicken, beef, pork and St. Louis-style ribs that all but fall off the bone, everything is slow-cooked in-house. Deet’s truck can be regularly found in Maumee, Perrysburg and Toledo, as well as a recent added stop in Oregon.

The Displaced Chef

419-873-7388. facebook.com/DisplacedChef

Despite a full-fledged permanent location in Perrysburg, the Displaced Chef still offers an amazing variety of Cuban cuisine throughout the Toledo area. From tacos to platos cubanos (plates including shredded pork, beans and rice) and, of course, an authentic Cuban Sandwich filled with pork, ham, Swiss cheese and more.

Eric’s Mobile Ice Cream Shop

facebook.com/ericsicecreamfactory

In addition to five physical locations in Defiance, Bryan and Bowling Green, Eric’s Ice Cream Factory offers its homemade ice cream on the road in Perrysburg, Maumee and around the Toledo area. For anyone who ever chased after an ice cream truck in their youth, Eric’s delicious variety will bring back happy summer memories.

Grumpy’s On The Go

419-241-6728. facebook.com/grumpysdeli

For anyone who has ever yearned for one of Grumpy’s famous Garbage Salads for lunch, but couldn’t make it downtown, don’t worry! With regular stops in Toledo, Perrysburg and at Westgate, the truck offers a scaled-down menu of sandwiches, pies and salad most days from 11-1 or “until we run out.”

Holey Toledough

419-810-7880. facebook.com/HoleyToledough

The double-pun of the shop’s title accentuates what are some of the tastiest homemade donuts in town. Buy some of the holey goodness at area Mac’s and Melts or visit the Toledough food truck throughout the Toledo area to satisfy your need for fried sweet dough and a cup of joe.

Jeanie’s Comfort Cuisine

419-376-4927. facebook.com/jeaniesweenie

Two words: Jeanie’s Weenies. The truck’s full name is “Jeanies Comfort Cuisine to the Rescue,” which it certainly will be for anyone who needs some down-home diner food on the go. Since 2012 this staple of Toledo and Maumee roadways has offered classic American food (hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, etc.) that is sure to satisfy while not busting your wallet.

Jimmy G’s Pit-Smoked BBQ

567-201-2920. facebook.com/JimmyGsBBQ

Some of the most mouth-watering altruism ever is served up by Jimmy G’s BBQ out of Fremont. After years of providing delicious pulled pork and brisket for area fundraisers, Jimmy G’s opened a brick-and-mortar location in Fremont, while still maintaining its road eats for lucky diners in Toledo, Maumee and Perrysburg.

Nick and Nino’s Street Food

734-636-0141. facebook.com/NickAndNinos

It would be hard to find a more eclectic — and tasty — variety of foods than those offered by Nick and Nino’s. From American faves like cheeseburgers and chili dogs, to Mexican favorites like tacos, to Italian hoagies, not to mention the wood-fired pizza trailer, Nick and Nino’s offers incredible variety you won’t want to miss.

Pepperoni Tony’s

419-307-2839. facebook.com/pepperonitonys

The operators of Toledo’s first mobile wood-fired pizza establishment offer a delectable selection of gourmet pizzas. Tony’s also offers catering for weddings, for those looking to surprise guests with a somewhat unconventional (but utterly delightful) food option.

Pop-Cycle Peddler

419-460-4318. facebook.com/popcyclepeddler

Rolling old-school, Pop-Cycle Peddler offers classic ice cream novelties served from the front of a tricycle. In addition to its route throughout Point Place and Toledo, Pop-Cycle can also be hired for special occasions, and a portion of their proceeds are donated to local non-profit programs.

Rosie’s Rolling Chef

rosiesrollingchef.com

Rosie’s Italian Grille has been satisfying Toledo diners for decades with its amazing authentic cuisine, and the Rolling Chef continues that tradition for diners on the go, offering delicious specialties like Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lasagna in downtown Toledo every weekday, as well as for catering and special events.

Rusty’s Road Trip

419-699-1307. Rustysroadtrip.com

Oh, sure, you can have one of the other wonderful dishes — bacon mac and cheese, tomato soup, crab rolls — but if you’re eating at Rusty’s, go for the Lake Erie Perch Basket. Area yellow perch, beer battered and deep fried, served with a side of French fries and homemade tartar sauce — if your mouth isn’t watering, you have no idea what you’re missing.

For more information on area food trucks and events, visit: toledofoodtrucks.com.

Know of a food truck that we missed? Let us know in the comments or email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com.