Stay in for Lunch: Downtown Toledo’s Delivery Options

Need some new ideas for lunch during the workweek? Tired of ordering the same thing from the same place? Check out these restaurants that deliver lunch in downtown Toledo.

601 Monroe St.

If you can’t get to the pub, have the pub brought to you! Order before 11:30am, and The Blarney can deliver its hearty Irish fare to your office. Named after Blarney Castle in County Cork, this downtown eatery features many classic and classic-with-a-twist dishes. Try the fish and chips, bangers and mash or the Guinness BBQ burger. The Blarney also offers lighter options, such as build-your-own wraps, a chicken salad sandwich and the Emerald Green Garden Salad. Order online at theblarneyirishpub.com, only while the restaurant is open, or call 419-418-2339.

34 S Huron St.

This award-winning cafe offers just about everything you could want for lunch: soups, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads, cookies and pies. Although their slogan is “Eat Here and Diet Home,” you can have Grumpy’s delivered Monday through Friday, provided they have 24-hour notice. Catering is also available for larger lunchtime meetings. Try the enormous “Garbage salad” with their famous poppy seed dressing, a Sweet Potato Vegan Burger or a bowl of Hot Texas Chili. Online ordering is not currently available, but you can see their full menu at grumpys.net and place your order by calling 419-241-6728.

116 10th St.

A hidden gem in Toledo’s restaurant crown, Pam’s Corner serves lunch Monday through Saturday from 11am to 2pm in the Davis Building on 10th Street. Pam’s prides itself on offering old favorites made with fresh ingredients from local suppliers. Their “boxed lunch” options include soup, sandwich and salad combinations, with sides such as fresh fruit, chips and brownies. Sandwiches come with ham, turkey, roast beef, chicken salad or vegetarian options and any choice of their green salads. For delivery, they request 48 hours advanced notice and a minimum order of $45.00. Find their full menu at pamstoledo.com and place your order by calling 419-243-2081.

337 N St Clair St.

This family-owned eatery offers fresh Lebanese dishes Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm. Here you’ll find popular Mediterranean choices such as hummus with pita bread, Baba Gannouch, falafel, Chicken shawarma, various types of kabobs, tabbouli and grape leaves. Many of their main dishes, such as falafel and shawarma, can also be served as wraps or salads. Delivery is available with a minimum order of $6.99 (cash or credit cards accepted). They also offer catering for larger events. See their menu at lazeezeatery.com, and place your order by calling 419-243-8485.

1516 Adams St.

As its name implies, Manhattan’s offers more upscale, “New York-inspired” meals you won’t find elsewhere in the Glass City. The restaurant, launched in 2002, offers unique dishes such as beer battered goat cheese curds and risotto Arancini. Some menu items are exclusive to delivery, such as the Wildwood Wander salad, the Maumee Bay salad or the Mad Anthony Reuben. Open all week, Manhattan’s offers online delivery at manhattanstoledo.com through Middleman Delivery Service, or you can call them at 419-243-6675.

Photo via Shabbaz Merritt on Google photos.

1039 N Summit St.

From its unassuming location, this eatery offers no shortage of lunchtime options. Its menu of classic diner fare includes meatloaf dinner, BLT sandwich, fish filet, Philly steak sandwich, mushroom Swiss burger and apple pie. Lighter options include the tuna salad wrap or garden salad. Place your order the same day, or up to two weeks ahead of time. The diner offers delivery within a 1-mile radius of its location at 1039 N. Summit Street, for a $15 minimum and $2 delivery charge. Order online at summitdiner.com, or call at 419-242-5200.

519 Monroe St.

What’s a list of delivery options without pizza? This regional chain boasts “premium Wisconsin cheese” and tomatoes from the Agro Nocerine Sarnese region of Italy. Options include deep dish, thin crust or regular pan pizzas, with toppings such as the spinach special, seafood and bacon cheeseburger. The menu also includes stromboli, soup and salad, sub sandwiches, pasta and calzones. For even more lunch options, Papalis partners with Rio Wraps to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired lunch options from a single location on Monroe Street near Hensville. Find both menus online at pizzapapalis.com/location/toledo, and order by calling 419-244-7722. Closed Mondays; no delivery on Sunday

1701 Adams St.

According to the restaurant website, Manos has been Toledo’s “go-to” authentic Greek restaurant for 30 years. Located at 17th & Adams, Manos is technically uptown, but offers delivery during lunchtime. Traditional Greek menu items include gyros, spinach pie, fatoush, stuffed grape leaves and mousaka. Dessert options include classic baklava and the “Athenian Delight” ice-cream sundae. They do not have a set radius for their delivery, but call ahead and give your location to see if they are available. Find their menu online at manosgreekrestaurant.com, and order by calling 419-244-4479.

405 Madison Ave.

This family-operated eatery began as a coffee shop in 1996, but has since expanded into a restaurant and bar. The menu varies by season, so give them a call for the latest offerings. Appetizers include Ice Bites (sautéed beef tenderloin tips) and jalapeño poppers. For lunch, ICE offers a variety of salads, including the Wanda salad and scallop salad. Sandwiches include favorites like the turkey club, and specialties like the Lake Erie perch sandwich. Wraps, soups, burgers and other entrees round out the extensive menu. ICE is open for dinner only on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Call them at 419-246-3339 to order, and check out their website at icerestaurantandbar.com.

333 N Summit St.

This New York-style deli specializes in providing a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options for those working in Toledo’s downtown. Specialties include your standard soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, as well as seasonal and daily specials. The menu includes a “snacks” section, featuring items like original potato salad and a hummus platter, with the option to order three snack items with focaccia bread if you can’t decide on just one. You can also try their deep-dish quiche or in-house stuffed cabbage roll. Orders must be made by 10:30am for same-day delivery. Try their online ordering at focacciasdeli.com, or call them at 419-246-3354.

316 N Michigan Ave.

Supporters of small, local business can rejoice at the chance to grab a weekday lunch from Yer Mom’s House of Eats. Here, four local chefs combine their talents to offer a dynamic, customizable menu. Soups include the Verrie Veggie, Cauliflower Walnut Cream and the Great Lakes Fisherman Stew. Their “sammiches” include The Cluck (roast chicken with feta and berry compote) and The Oink (pork shoulder with whiskey sauce), as well as taco options. Don’t want bread? Order it as a salad for the same price. Many menu items can be made vegan, paleo or gluten-free friendly. Call them at 419-377-0171 to order, and view the menu by searching “Yer Mom’s House Of Eats” on Facebook.

106 Louisiana Ave.

It may be tucked away in Perrysburg, but Zingo’s is still an option for delivery to downtown Toledo. (Their second location, opening later this year, will make it even more accessible.) Try their almond rice salad or Andrea’s apricot salad. Diners with a hearty appetite for traditional Mediterranean dishes can order a Sampler, which comes with hummus, tabbouli, three meat-stuffed grape leaves, three veggie grape leaves, kalamata olives and pita bread. They also offer a variety of kebabs or pita-wrapped gyros. Just try to save room for a carrot cupcake, vegan chocolate cupcake or the “Genuine Chocolate Mess” brownie. Besides a second location, Zingo’s has also added online ordering. Try it at eatzingos.com, or call them at 419-872-5800.

Photo via Jimel J. on yelp.

1122 N Byrne

Not just for the nighttime and college crowd, this local favorite is also great for downtown professionals who don’t mind getting a little messy. Sure, you could get a grilled chicken salad or a turkey BLT, but as their name says, they’re known best for their chili dogs, butter burgers and chicken wings. Order a “Lord of the Rings” (homemade onion rings on a chili dog), a serving of wings and waffles or an “ultimate” butter burger with mushrooms and jalapeños. Grab plenty of napkins! Order online at jojosfamouschilidogs.com, or call them at 419-536-5764.

1920 Mulberry St.

If it’s variety you’re after, or you and your coworkers can’t agree on where to get lunch, Mr. Gyros is a solid option. Although the menu options are predominantly Greek, Mr. Gyros also offers pizza, Mexican and seafood options, as well as standard sandwiches and salads. Choices include fattoush salad, corned beef on rye, fried catfish dinner, chicken quesadillas, giant beef burritos and veggie-topped pizza. This carryout/delivery-only restaurant delivers all over the Toledo area. See their menu by searching Facebook for “Mr. Gyros and Family.” Order by calling 419-214-1116.

524 Main St.

Whatever type of pizza you want, chances are Vito’s makes it. There’s the old standards like pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie, but this regional chain of pizzerias also offers more indulgent options like the mac ‘n’ cheese, bacon cheeseburger and taco pizzas. Vitos also pays homage to another Toledo eatery with the Tony Packo’s pizza, featuring Tony Packo’s hot dog sauce and sliced Tony Packos Hungarian sausage. If you’re not in the mood for pizza, you can also order it as a sub sandwich. Salads and other sub choices round out Vito’s menu. Call their Main Street location at 419-693-3333 to order for downtown delivery, or order online at vitos.com.

1512 Broadway St.

A list of lunch delivery options should always include at least one Chinese restaurant. For downtown Toledo, that option is Rice King on Broadway. Choose from all your favorites, including crab rangoon, mushu pork, beef with broccoli, lo mein, fried rice and General Tso’s chicken. Don’t forget a side of wonton soup and egg rolls! Delivery requires a minimum order of $10, and includes an added charge of $2-4, depending on the distance. Cash and credit cards are accepted. See their full menu and order online at riceking-broadway.com, or call 419-255-3968.

149 Main St.

One of the region’s most prevalent pizza chains, Marco’s serves authentic but highly customizable pizzas made with fresh ingredients. Try their “White Cheezy” pizza with butter garlic sauce, Southwestern chicken pizza or Pepperoni Magnifico. Get creative with the build-your-own slice options. Other lunch options include subs, chicken wings and salads. Check your specific location online for the full menu, since some items may not be available everywhere. For delivery downtown, call their Main Street location at 419-698-1511, or order online at marcos.com.

Social tease: Don’t want to give up your parking space? Downtown Toledo has many delicious lunch options that you can try without even leaving the office!