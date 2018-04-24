someBODY ONCE TOLD ME… UT Deleted The Tweet

Toledo is a swamp. I know it, you know it, we all know. The University of Toledo knows it, so why did they change their mind?

Yesterday at 11:22am, the University of Toledo’s Twitter account (@UToledo) engaged the internet’s obsession with a warm-hearted ogre in an 11-word tweet:

“If this gets 500k retweets we’ll change our mascot to Shrek.”

Considering Toledo is home to swamp creatures, not humanoid rockets, the switch from Rocky the Rocket to an Academy Award-winning hero made sense— and people agreed.

About an hour after the tweet was sent, it was retweeted 90,000 times before UT deleted it.

BGSU noticed the tweet and sunk its talons in as to virtue signal their obsession with a bird.

“I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed.”

A spokesperson from UT said that the tweet was meant to be fun, not a distraction. It wasn’t serious, it was just a (really good) joke.

Personally, we think UT should listen to their fans. I know the public agrees. People are furious.

Shrek offers more layers than a typical mascot and is certainly more self-aware than a rocket. Plus, it would be great to see a donkey around campus.

But then again, maybe neither Shrek nor DreamWorks would have been a fan.

As Shrek once said: “I live in a swamp! I put up signs! I’m a terrifying ogre! What do I have to do to get a little privacy?!”