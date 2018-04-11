Snapshot of KeySpeaks: Womanhood For The Win

After spending a few Saturday-afternoon moments with Keyara Edwards and her organization KeySpeaks‘ photoshoot “I Am A Woman Because…” at the Toledo Museum of Art, I found myself extraordinarily pleased to be a part of what was going on. It didn’t take me long to recognize that I was experiencing something special, a camaraderie among women that doesn’t happen every day. I was in sassy-pants central, and I loved every minute of it.

Although not grand in number, there couldn’t have been more smiles and laughter if the attendance count had been twice what it was. Ms. Edwards even managed to make getting her attention a pleasant experience. As she turned, flipping her long and beautiful ebony mane, I could see as soon as she looked at me the passion she has for encouraging women to just love themselves. That’s it. Just love yourself, and treat yourself and others with respect. Offer yourself an opportunity to have the dignity you deserve. It was all over her face, and the faces of the women gathered there. They were proud. And I was proud to witness it.

Ms. Edwards, who founded the organization in 2016, shared a few words with me on her mission. “KeySpeaks focuses on empowerment, mental health advocacy, confidence building, self-love, and we’ve recently started doing community work. The idea is to bring women together, to show that we can become unified, but without the drama and negativity. We just want to show love altogether.”

With questions regarding how to get involved with KeySpeaks, see their Facebook.