Here’s a short guide to the 419’s August music scene. Just choose your venue and see a complete monthly listing of bands and/or dates.

The Arts Commission Art Loop

Howard’s Club H

Village Idiot

Cock n’Bull

Ottawa Tavern

Barr’s Public House

Local Thyme Pub

Hensville

Majestic Oak Winery

Bar 145

The Pub at Paula Brown Shop

Innovation Concerts (Civic Music Hall, Frankie’s Underground, Boonie’s Roadhouse)

Centennial Terrace

VIEW OUR FULL CALENDAR HERE

If we’ve missed any, please contact digitalmedia@adamsstreetpublishing with addition suggestions.