Warm weather might be late, but neighborhood ice cream stands have all opened on schedule. Who cares if the temperature is low? It’s officially spring and we’re ready to get our fill of cup and cone.
Whether you want a pint of one of Rachel’s Handmade Ice Cream’s small-batch, high-quality flavors, or a giant cone of soft serve that’s practically priced at a penny per pound, we’ve got the scoop on where to go.
Ready to find the perfect place for you? Check out this list of local ice cream shops sure to satisfy your cravings.
North Toledo
Flurries
3370 Lagrange St., 419-245-3850
Monday-Sunday, 12-9pm
Fritzie Freeze Inc.
5137 Summit St. #1, 419-727-0818
Monday-Sunday, 9am-9pm
Rachel’s Handmade Ice Cream at Bleak House Coffee
612 Adams St., 419-740-1125
rachelshandmadeicecream.com
Monday-Friday, 7:30am-4pm. Weekends 9am-2pm.
West Toledo
Apricato
4137 Talmadge Rd., 419-475-4840
apricato.com
Monday-Sunday, 12-9:30pm
Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream and Edibles
6600 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-885-2894
charliessylvania.com
Sunday-Monday, 4-9pm. Friday & Saturday, 4-9:30pm.
Cold Stone Creamery
4038 Talmadge Rd. Suite 108. 419-292-1925
Monday-Sunday, 12-10pm
&
3136 Market Rd., 419-537-9959
Monday-Sunday, 12-10pm
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
handelsicecream.com
5655 Secor Rd., 419-474-8861
Friday, Saturday, Monday, 10am-9pm. Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, 11am-9pm.
&
5908 Sylvania Ave., 419-882-1118
Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm.
Koala Berry
6710 Central Ave., 419-725-5558
koalaberry.com
Monday-Sunday, 12-10pm
Lola’s Ice Cream
3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-214-1144
twitter.com/Lolas_Toledo
Monday-Friday, 1-9pm. Weekends, 12-9pm.
Mayberry Ice Cream LLC.
5645 Mayberry Square E., 419-517-5580
Monday-Wednesday, 11am-9pm. Thursday & Friday, 7am-9pm. Weekends, 8am-9pm.
Netty’s
nettys.com
1244 W. Alexis Rd., 419-476-5297
Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm.
&
4672 Monroe St., 419-473-8524
Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday 12-9pm.
Pa Jolly’s
2106 W. Sylvania Rd., 419-472-3647
Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 12-10pm.
The Purple Penguin Yogurt & Smoothies
7300 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-854-3360
Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.
Timbo’s Cones and Coney’s
5437 W. Alexis Rd., 419-882-8223
twitter.com/TimbosSylvaniaO
Monday-Saturday, 11am-8pm. Sunday, 12-8pm.
Sparky’s Donuts and Ice Cream
1357 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-476-5525
Monday-Sunday, 5am-9pm
South Toledo
Cold Stone Creamery
coldstonecreamery.com
479 W. Dussel Rd., Maumee. 419-482-6610
Sunday-Thursday, 12-9pm. Friday & Saturday, 12-11pm.
&
1508 Wooster Rd., Bowling Green, OH. 419-373-9859
Monday-Sunday, 24 hours
Chitter Chatter
8144 Airport Hwy., 419-865-7223
Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.
Frozen Frenzy
3333 Airport Hwy., 419-214-1818
Opening March 31. Monday-Friday, 11am-9pm.
General’s Ice Cream
6751 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. 419-877-0031
Monday-Sunday, 11:30am-9pm
Krave Ice Cream and Food
2603 Airport Hwy., 419-469-8880
kraveicecreamandfood.com/3822
Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-8pm.
Mr. Freeze
2031 N McCord Rd., Sylvania.
Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.
&
627 S. Boundary Rd., Perrysburg.
Monday- Sunday, 11am-9pm.
Mr. G’s Barn
6756 Hill Ave., 419-886-6756
Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.
Netty’s
2701 Dorr St., 419-535-8723
M-S, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.
&
325 S. Fearing Blvd., 419-382-0238
M-S, 11am-8pm. Closed Sunday.
&
904 Clark St., Holland, OH. 419-720-3372
M-S, 11am-8pm. Sunday, 12-8pm.
Penguin Palace
2117 River Rd., Maumee, OH. 419-893-0561
M-S, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 12-10pm.
Royal Cravings
2111 N. Reynolds Rd., 419-472-5235
royalcravings.com
Wednesday-Monday, 1-7pm. Closed Tuesday.
Shivers Ice Cream
2425 Key St., 419-385-4380
Monday-Sunday, 1-10pm.
Sweet Retreat
1276 Michigan Ave., Waterville, OH. 419-878-4200
Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 12-10pm.
Uncle Buck’s Snack Shop
10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, OH. 419-891-3900
basspro.com
Monday-Sunday, 10am-9pm.
East Toledo
Dairy Depot
4160 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. 419-691-0096
Monday-Sunday, 11am-8pm.
Deb’s Soft Kreme
1326 Navarre Ave., 419-693-5801
Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm
Edie’s Ice Cream
2349 Woodville Rd., Oregon, OH. 419-972-0055
Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm. Friday & Saturday, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 1-10pm.
Cold Stone Creamery
2621 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. 419-698-3530
Monday-Sunday, 24 hours
Pearson’s Ice Cream
3219 Seaman Rd., Oregon, OH. 419-725-9072
Monday-Saturday, 7am-10pm. Sunday, 8am-10pm.