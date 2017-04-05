Warm weather might be late, but neighborhood ice cream stands have all opened on schedule. Who cares if the temperature is low? It’s officially spring and we’re ready to get our fill of cup and cone.

Whether you want a pint of one of Rachel’s Handmade Ice Cream’s small-batch, high-quality flavors, or a giant cone of soft serve that’s practically priced at a penny per pound, we’ve got the scoop on where to go.

Ready to find the perfect place for you? Check out this list of local ice cream shops sure to satisfy your cravings.

North Toledo

Flurries

3370 Lagrange St., 419-245-3850

Monday-Sunday, 12-9pm

Fritzie Freeze Inc.

5137 Summit St. #1, 419-727-0818

Monday-Sunday, 9am-9pm

Rachel’s Handmade Ice Cream at Bleak House Coffee

612 Adams St., 419-740-1125

rachelshandmadeicecream.com

Monday-Friday, 7:30am-4pm. Weekends 9am-2pm.

West Toledo



Apricato

4137 Talmadge Rd., 419-475-4840

apricato.com

Monday-Sunday, 12-9:30pm

Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream and Edibles

6600 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-885-2894

charliessylvania.com

Sunday-Monday, 4-9pm. Friday & Saturday, 4-9:30pm.

Cold Stone Creamery

4038 Talmadge Rd. Suite 108. 419-292-1925

Monday-Sunday, 12-10pm

&

3136 Market Rd., 419-537-9959

Monday-Sunday, 12-10pm

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

handelsicecream.com

5655 Secor Rd., 419-474-8861

Friday, Saturday, Monday, 10am-9pm. Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, 11am-9pm.

&

5908 Sylvania Ave., 419-882-1118

Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm.

Koala Berry

6710 Central Ave., 419-725-5558

koalaberry.com

Monday-Sunday, 12-10pm

Lola’s Ice Cream

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-214-1144

twitter.com/Lolas_Toledo

Monday-Friday, 1-9pm. Weekends, 12-9pm.

Mayberry Ice Cream LLC.

5645 Mayberry Square E., 419-517-5580

Monday-Wednesday, 11am-9pm. Thursday & Friday, 7am-9pm. Weekends, 8am-9pm.

Netty’s

nettys.com

1244 W. Alexis Rd., 419-476-5297

Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm.

&

4672 Monroe St., 419-473-8524

Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday 12-9pm.

Pa Jolly’s

2106 W. Sylvania Rd., 419-472-3647

Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 12-10pm.

The Purple Penguin Yogurt & Smoothies

7300 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-854-3360

Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.

Timbo’s Cones and Coney’s

5437 W. Alexis Rd., 419-882-8223

twitter.com/TimbosSylvaniaO

Monday-Saturday, 11am-8pm. Sunday, 12-8pm.

Sparky’s Donuts and Ice Cream

1357 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-476-5525

Monday-Sunday, 5am-9pm

South Toledo

Cold Stone Creamery

coldstonecreamery.com

479 W. Dussel Rd., Maumee. 419-482-6610

Sunday-Thursday, 12-9pm. Friday & Saturday, 12-11pm.

&

1508 Wooster Rd., Bowling Green, OH. 419-373-9859

Monday-Sunday, 24 hours

Chitter Chatter

8144 Airport Hwy., 419-865-7223

Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.

Frozen Frenzy

3333 Airport Hwy., 419-214-1818

Opening March 31. Monday-Friday, 11am-9pm.

General’s Ice Cream

6751 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. 419-877-0031

Monday-Sunday, 11:30am-9pm

Krave Ice Cream and Food

2603 Airport Hwy., 419-469-8880

kraveicecreamandfood.com/3822

Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-8pm.

Mr. Freeze

2031 N McCord Rd., Sylvania.

Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.

&

627 S. Boundary Rd., Perrysburg.

Monday- Sunday, 11am-9pm.

Mr. G’s Barn

6756 Hill Ave., 419-886-6756

Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.

Netty’s

2701 Dorr St., 419-535-8723

M-S, 11am-9pm. Sunday, 12-9pm.

&

325 S. Fearing Blvd., 419-382-0238

M-S, 11am-8pm. Closed Sunday.

&

904 Clark St., Holland, OH. 419-720-3372

M-S, 11am-8pm. Sunday, 12-8pm.

Penguin Palace

2117 River Rd., Maumee, OH. 419-893-0561

M-S, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 12-10pm.

Royal Cravings

2111 N. Reynolds Rd., 419-472-5235

royalcravings.com

Wednesday-Monday, 1-7pm. Closed Tuesday.

Shivers Ice Cream

2425 Key St., 419-385-4380

Monday-Sunday, 1-10pm.

Sweet Retreat

1276 Michigan Ave., Waterville, OH. 419-878-4200

Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 12-10pm.

Uncle Buck’s Snack Shop

10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, OH. 419-891-3900

basspro.com

Monday-Sunday, 10am-9pm.

East Toledo



Dairy Depot

4160 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. 419-691-0096

Monday-Sunday, 11am-8pm.

Deb’s Soft Kreme

1326 Navarre Ave., 419-693-5801

Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm

Edie’s Ice Cream

2349 Woodville Rd., Oregon, OH. 419-972-0055

Monday-Thursday, 11am-8pm. Friday & Saturday, 11am-10pm. Sunday, 1-10pm.

Cold Stone Creamery

2621 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. 419-698-3530

Monday-Sunday, 24 hours

Pearson’s Ice Cream

3219 Seaman Rd., Oregon, OH. 419-725-9072

Monday-Saturday, 7am-10pm. Sunday, 8am-10pm.