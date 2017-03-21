It feels like almost a decade since Toledo’s UpTown District first heard rumors of getting permanent access to Mexican food. Maybe I’m projecting. In reality, it’s been less than six months— but hey, we’re pretty serious about tacos on Adams Street. I know those long, cold winter nights spent without salsa were unseasonable harsh for all of us.

Fortunately, Carlos Mendez, owner and executive chef of the Cocina de Carlos Mexican Restaurants in Perrysburg and Waterville, brought us a brand new concept: Carlos’ Poco Loco, at 1809 Adams Street, near The Ottawa Tavern, The Truth Art Gallery and Claro Coffee.

The Mexican and Cuban cantina kinda-sorta opened already, and offered a few hush-hush soft openings since March 6. Did you miss them? It’s ok. Most people did. Poco Loco didn’t advertise. They just chose to open their doors a few times, let word of mouth do the trick and watched as hungry patrons flocked to try whatever was available.

It’s been a tantalizing start, but the cantina is finally ready to announce their official Grand Opening. Head over today— on Tuesday, March 21— to see what Poco Loco is all about.

From 5-11pm, the Grand Opening Celebration will feature live music, mariachis, a full bar, Mexican Folkloric Dancers, plus fresh, homemade Mexican and Cuban food specialities. The authentic Cuban dishes are prepared by Poco Loco’s sous chef, a Cuban native. Tonight’s celebration has a $5 cover charge and 100% will be donated to the Seagate Food Bank.

Poco Loco will regularly feature a lunch buffet (11am-2pm), a late night menu, live music, a large bar with speciality beverages, craft, domestic and imported beers, over 50 varieties of 100% agave tequila and traditional cocktails.

Carlos’ Poco Loco currently plans to be open

seven days a week, starting at 11am.

1809 Adams St., 419-214-1655. carlospocoloco.com