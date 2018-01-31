Ode To The Zip Code 2018: Submit Your Poem Here

Want to write an ode to your zip code?

For the third year in a row, we’ve teamed up with The Fair Housing Center, The Arts Commission and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for the Ode to the Zip Code poetry contest.

Toledo-area residents can enter this free poetry competition by submitting a poem based on their zip code.

Each entry should be a five-line, acrostic, haiku-like poem, where the number of words in each line is dictated by the corresponding digit in your zip code. (For examples, see the winning poems from our 2017 contest here.)

This year, we’ve added a youth category for poets under the age of 16. Please check the box on the submission form to be automatically entered into the youth contest.

Top entries will be featured in the Toledo City Paper and the authors will be invited to perform their poem live on 419 Day at the Main Library. Winners selected from adult and youth categories will receive cash prizes.

Submissions close on Wednesday, March 7.

Rules:

Poems must be five lines each, with the number of words in each line determined by the corresponding digit in your zip code.

No more than three submissions per poet will be accepted.

All submissions will be juried and published online.

TO BE CONSIDERED, ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST BE SUITABLE FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION.

Employees of presenting partner organizations are not eligible to enter.

Judges decisions are final and binding.

Winners will be notified by email.

