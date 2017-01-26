The day TCP’s current issue— featuring the cover story “Back in Business: Ohio Prepares to Execute its First Inmate Since 2014”— hit stands, a U.S. District Court ordered a stay of three pending 2017 executions.

The court order immediately stopped the State’s planned February 12 execution of Ronald Phillips, as well as those of Raymond Tibbetts and Gary Otte.

The court decision comes after Phillips and the other convict plaintiffs contested Ohio’s proposed three-drug lethal injection protocol of midazolam, a sedative, rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes the person, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

According to Magistrate Judge Michael R. Merz, in a 119-page Decision and Order:

“The Court concludes that use of midazolam as the first drug in Ohio’s present three-drug protocol will create a ‘substantial risk of serious harm’ or an ‘objectively intolerable risk of harm….” (p.105)

In addition:

“Although the Court finds the ODRC cannot reintroduce the paralytic and potassium chloride (See Judicial Estoppel Claim, infra), that is as a result of judicial estoppel, not the Equal Protection Clause.” (p.109)

See the full order here.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), Ohio used midazolam and hydromorphone in the botched 2014 execution of Dennis McGuire. In 2016 and prior, according the District Court’s opinion, the State of Ohio planned on using the two drugs pentobarbital and thiopental sodium. However, in 2017, Ohio changed its plans, and adopted the 3-drug protocol consisting of midazolam, a sedative, rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes the convict, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

According to the Magistrate’s order, in a 2009 legal case, Ohio took the position that pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride would no longer be used in a lethal injection protocol. The court noted that a party cannot adopt a position inconsistent with a position it took in an earlier case, and so the court stopped the use of the current drug protocol.

The State of Ohio is appealing the decision.

This court order follows a significant number of legal challenges to lethal injection protocols, and according to an article on the Ohio State Bar Association website “Lethal injection protocols: Constitutional or human experimentation?” the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on the matter in the 2008 Kentucky case Baze v. Rees. The Supreme Court found that a convict must present that a drug combination would cause “needless suffering” and thus violate the constitution’s 8th amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments.