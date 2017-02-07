The executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 27 banning travel from seven countries and indefinitely halting Syrian refugee resettlement in the United States disrupted numerous American lives. Although the order has been blocked by a federal judge, and that ruling has been upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, there are still many in the country unsure of their future.

“Fear is still existent in the community despite the issuance of the [temporary restraining order],” said Eugenio Mollo, Jr., managing attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE), a non-profit law firm working with immigrants and refugees in northwest Ohio.

Toledo-area Green Card holders are afraid to travel out of the country, in case they aren’t allowed to return, Mollo explained. There is also the possibility, as the President suggested after the 9th Circuit ruling, that a new Executive Order will be signed in the future.

“There is still a constant need from the client community to obtain up-to-date information,” Mollo said.

He and others at ABLE have partnered with Welcome Toledo Lucas County (TLC) and the Toledo office of US Together to keep the community informed, by holding question-and-answer sessions about the travel ban and other actions from Washington.

“Everyone living in the United States has certain basic rights under our US Constitution, regardless of immigration status,” Mollo said.

The goal of ABLE’s information sessions is to make sure members of Toledo’s immigrant community know their rights and how they and their families could be affected by any laws or executive orders.

The next session will be held Saturday, Feb. 18. Anyone seeking further information who can’t attend, should contact ABLE at 800-837-0814.



Info Session with ABLE, U.S. Together and Welcome TLC:

Immigration Under President Trump

2pm Saturday, February 18.

The University of Toledo Driscoll Center Room 1019,

2800 W. Bancroft St., | 800-837-0814.

Free and open to the public

Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc. (LAWO) &

Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE) |

US Together | US Together – Toledo | Welcome TLC