Navigating The Toledo Jeep Fest— Off-Road

Seeing a Jeep in Toledo isn’t exactly notable, but what about seeing thousands of Jeeps parade through downtown?

Gaze at this spectacle, and others, during the second Toledo Jeep® Fest, August 10-12, a three-day extravaganza featuring entertainment, car shows, live music, and, of course, plenty of reasons to rev your engine.

A revamp of the half-day festival in 2016, which attracted a 20,000 person crowd, this year’s Jeep® Fest will give downtown Toledo an unusually lively atmosphere all weekend long.

Not sure how to navigate the terrain? See the full list of official Toledo Jeep® Fest events online at toledojeepfest.com, or cruise through our list of off-road events perfect for people watching.

Friday & Saturday

Open House at Toledo Spirits Company

Live music, tasting room tours and tasting flights for $5. Friday 4-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm. 1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521. Free

Registry Bistro

Serving a special outdoors-inspired menu featuring Brook Trout and S’mores. Reservations recommended. Friday 4-10pm, and Saturday 4-11pm. 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.

Friday only

LIVE from 201 Morris

BCAN will be filming this special concert, so come and be part of the audience. Amelia Airharts, Five Horse Johnson, and Matt Truman Ego Trip. 8-11pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Extension, 201 Morris St. Free

Saturday only

When Wagoneers Roamed the Earth

Classic Wagoneer Show featuring dozens of models from 63-91 and massive amounts of Jeep literature on the big boys to geek out on inside the shop. 10am-10pm. Graphite Design + Build, 15 N. Huron St. Free

Toledo Farmers’ Market

Start your Jeep Fest at the Farmers’ Market and pick up a fresh pastry, coffee and fruit from local vendors. 8am-3pm. 525 Market St.

The Art of Jeep Grills

Sixteen artists have transformed Jeep grills into works of art. These colorful collages will be on view in the Seagate Gallery, with bidding beginning at noon. Art sales go to the Toledo Arts Commission. 11am-5pm. 401 Jefferson Ave. Free

PJ’s Deli is open

With normal business hours during the week and not weekends, PJ’s Deli will be open on Saturday starting at 8am, featuring an exclusive menu, with $5 lunch specials. 500 Madison Ave. 419-241-3354. pjsdeli.net

Scene on the Green

Market on the Green and UpTown Green will host a classic car show in conjunction with the Jeep fest, along with live music, food trucks, food and beer samples, and tons of activities. 1-7pm. 1806 Madison Ave.