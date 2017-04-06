2017 Mud Hens baseball is so close to being a reality, you can hardly blame us for broadcasting anything to do with our beloved Hensville. So when the summer concert lineup came out, we were on that like, well, outfielder Jim Adduci on a fly ball. If you’re like us, you’re going to be at all the games this summer, so it will be a hop, skip and a jump to head over to the post-game concerts on Fridays and Saturdays this season. Here’s the low-down on who’s up at Hensville this summer:

The Highlights:

Friday, May 26 — Lee DeWyze

DeWyze beat out hometown girl Crystal Bowersox on American Idol, so this is a ballsy appearance for the singer-songwriter. Still, we’ll be listening.

Friday, June 16 — Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute Concert

Rated as one of the best Beatles tribute bands, Hard Day’s Night heads over from Cleveland to give Toledo a taste of Liverpool.

Friday, June 30 — Michaela Anne

If you haven’t heard of Michaela Anne, don’t be surprised. Rolling Stone listed her album as one of the 15 Great Country Albums You DIDN’T Hear in 2016.

Sunday, July 2 — ‘80s Party featuring 56DAZE

56DAZE brings the Decade of Greed roaring back to Toledo for a night of classic covers. Suspenders and a power lunch, anyone?

Monday, July 3 — Laith Al-Saadi

You might have missed Laith’s recent performance at the TMA— don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the best working bluesmen around.

The Full Schedule (courtesy of Hensville):

[Date – Hensville Park Main Stage | Top of NINE Rooftop]

May

Friday, May 26- LEE DEWYZE | DAVE CARPENTER

Saturday, May 27- THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE BLUES | ROOFTOP DJ

Sunday, May 28- ARCTIC CLAM | ANDREW ELLIS

June

Friday, June 16- HARD DAY’S NIGHT BEATLES TRIBUTE | ELIXER ACOUSTIC BEATLES TRIBUTE

Saturday, June 17- BRENT LOWRY & THE DRIFTERS | ROOFTOP DJ

Friday, June 30- MICHAELA ANNE | JOE WOODS

July

Saturday, July 1- JOE VASQUEZ & THE BOURBON GENTLEMEN | ROOFTOP DJ

Sunday, July 2- 80’S NIGHT WITH 56DAZE | RICK CASWELL & ISAAC SNYDER

Monday, July 3- LAITH AL-SAADI | DUET TO-IT

Friday, July 14- KENTUCKY CHROME | JEFF STEWART

Saturday, July 15- BLACK SWAMP REBELS | ROOFTOP DJ

Friday, July 28- 90’S NIGHT WITH THE SKITTLE BOTS | RYAN DUNLAP

Saturday, July 29- DISTANT COUSINZ | ROOFTOP DJ

August

Friday, August 11- THE GRAPE SMUGGLERS | JON & ROMAN

Saturday, August 12- HEPCAT REVIVAL | ROOFTOP DJ

Friday, August 25- NOISY NEIGHBORS | JAKE PILEWSKI

Saturday, August 26- #YouWillDoBetterInToledo PARTY WITH NOT FAST ENUFF | ROOFTOP DJ

September

Friday, September 1- LAST BORN SONS | DUET TO-IT

Saturday, September 2- FLATLINE REVIVAL | ROOFTOP DJ

Sunday, September 3- THE 25’S | DAVE CARPENTER