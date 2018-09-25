Meet Natalie and Latasha, US Army Veterans and Entrepreneurs

If you see camo trucks embellished with a tough Army bulldog, don’t anticipate conflict. Instead, expect to see the friendly faces of US Army Veterans Natalie Colon and Latasha Jones, owners of the new JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Toledo company.

The two female entrepreneurs debuted their new environmentally-minded business on Saturday, September 22 during a grand opening coinciding with National American Businesswoman Day.

Their new veteran and women-owned junk removal business are interested in more than just taking out the trash. The duo is working to clean up the community and help the environment by donating, repurposing or reusing 60-80 percent of everything they collect.

Both women say that JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, a national company made up of franchises owned and operated by Veterans and Military family members, gives them a chance to reflect their years of training and service to our country while making a commitment to help improve their hometown.

“As a women-owned and Veteran-led business, we have an opportunity to inspire our community, empower our fellow Veteran employees, and continue to serve our communities with respect, integrity, and trust— exactly how we served our country in the Army,” said Natalie Colon, who served four years as a power generator mechanic.

“We’re both minorities, so we’ve had our fair share of adversity, but thanks to our military training and discipline, we push through any challenges,” added Latasha Jones, who served twelve years with a tour in Iraq. “We hope our new business serves Toledo residents and businesses well and stands as an example for others to fulfill their purpose in life since we’re fulfilling our purpose of service through JDog.”

To learn more this veteran and women-owned business, and see how JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Toledo can help your home or business, call 844-438-5464 or visit jdogjunkremoval.com/locations/ohio/toledo-junk-removal.