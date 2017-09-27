May your sweater be ugly and bright

As the weather gets colder, the sweaters get uglier.

Whether tacky, ruffled, loud, gaudy, sequined, glittered or fringed, the general public has fallen in love with the obnoxious quality of these cozy gems so much that December 15 is now National Ugly Sweater Day.

Prep wardrobe for the holiday during the Imagination Station’s Think Tank Ugly Sweater Fabrication Workshops, held at 2pm on every Saturday and Sunday in November. Learn sewing basics, how to safely use a glue gun, and select tacky materials for your own uniquely ugly sweater.

These hands-on, intensive workshops are $6 each for Imagination Station members and $8 for nonmembers. Lucas County residents receive a $1.50 discount and FREE Saturday admission for kids 12 & under, with paid adult admission.

Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. 419-244-2674. Imaginationstationtoledo.org