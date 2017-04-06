Looking to break into the local arts scene but unsure where to start? Don’t worry— Toledo’s creative community doesn’t have a guest list and you don’t know who to know to get in the know. Mix, mingle and network with local artists of all types during The Arts Commission’s Artist Meet and Greet on Friday, April 21 at Handmade Toledo.

Visual, performing and literary artist will enjoy entertainment, light refreshments and get the first chance to hear from The Arts Commission about the new 2017 Artists Services Programming, which will include accelerator grant funding, merit awards and even more ways for artists to connect with community resources.

Some of the new opportunities include a financial support program offering Accelerator Grants available through a monthly application process to local artists advancing their careers, Merit Awards recognizing outstanding local artists, and the Creative Capacity program, offering more opportunities to meet with Arts Commission staff to help connect with community resources and plan the necessary steps to reach a creative goal.

More details on these new opportunities will be made available to the public online the day after the meet and greet.

Registration to this event is preferred, but not required.

If you choose to, please register online by April 18.

FACEBOOK EVENT.

6-8pm. Friday, April 21.

Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.,

419-254-ARTS. theartscommission.org Free