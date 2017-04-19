As the name suggests, Sylvania’s “Local Fest — Bands, Bites and Brews” will be full of options from the 419 to satisfy the senses.

The Friday, May 19 event, hosted in the J&G Pizza Palace parking lot by the Downtown Sylvania Association and sponsored by Dave White Chevrolet, features music, food and beer made in northwest Ohio.

The opening last year of Upside Brewing inside J&G was the catalyst for the inaugural Local Fest.

“The DSA has down other music festivals in the past, but this is the new idea with Upside Brewing opening up recently and we looked at combining the local brewery with the local bands and new mural, which the Sylvania Arts Commission completed last summer,” said Rae Betz, Local Fest committee member.

Featured food trucks at the 5-11 p.m. Local Fest include The Displaced Chef, Rusty’s Road Trip, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, with pizza available from J&G. Attendees can wash the grub down with suds from Sylvania’s own Upside Brewing.

Upside will pour five beers: Palace Ale (cream ale); 10 Mile (amber ale); Red Bird (fruit beer made with cherries); Ohio Line (IPA); and Root Beer Float Stout (with an optional scoop of vanilla ice cream). Wine will also be available.

The band schedule for the evening is: 5-5:45 p.m.: The Interrupters; 6-7 p.m.: Vester Frey with special guest Michael Gramza; 7:30-8:45 p.m.: Cactus Jack; and 9:15-11 p.m.: Dragon Wagon.

“We want people to come and celebrate, in downtown Sylvania, our talented, local musicians, our first microbrewery and the great food trucks that we have in Toledo,” Betz said.

An after party featuring Andrew Ellis will be hosted at The Sodbuster Bar until 1 a.m.

With May being Bike Month, Spoke Life Cycles will offer bicycle rack parking at the event to encourage bike-riding attendees.

Although the event is free, donations are welcome at the entrance and will benefit the Downtown Sylvania Association. Funds raised will be used for future downtown events.

For more information, visit the Facebook Event.