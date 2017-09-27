Lights! Action! Hensville Lights brighten up the Warehouse District

….And Hensville, along with Toledo Edison, Lexus of Toledo, and Pilkington North America, collectively said, “Let there be lights.”

And there were— more than 200,000 of them, illuminating the Downtown Warehouse District near Fifth Third Field, beginning Saturday, November 11.

The Hensville Lights will be set up in the heart of the Warehouse District along St. Clair Street between Washington and Monroe, with all of the businesses in the section decked out with twinkling lights, including Fricker’s, 20 North Gallery, Shared Lives Studios and more. The lights adjacent to Hensville Park will feature a dancing light display synced to music.

The light display will be unveiling on Saturday, November 11 along St. Clair Street, with the street lights and the grand 45-foot tall Hensville Park Christmas Tree illuminating at 6 p.m. sharp. To add to the festivities, there will be a special appearance from Santa Claus as well as strolling carolers.

The Hensville Lights will be on display from November 11 through the Winter Brewfest on Saturday, January 20. For more information, visit hensvilletoledo.com