Keep the Fish on Ice—Meet Your 2018 Toledo Walleye

We snuck a chance to find out where a few of our local fish swim. Which holes do they frequent? In which schools do they travel? And where (for those of you looking for fish in the sea), might they be caught…?

Just a few lines… and Toledo GQ is coming up, so we thought we’d ask them about that, too.

Dylan Sadowy

Age: 22

Years with the Walleye: 3

Position: Forward

Hometown: Woodbridge, ON, Canada

Do you fish? Yes, actually.

Hobbies: I head out to my cottage.

Fave thing about Toledo: The fans.

What’s your favorite bar? Tin Can.

If you could change one thing about Toledo, what would it be? The pot holes. [Wouldn’t we all?]

Pregame ritual? Nap, then chicken parm.

Weird fact: I know French.

Toledo GQ

Where do you get your haircut? Whatever’s open!

Fave clothing store: The mall.

Do you even GQ? Only on game days!

Hayden Hodgson

Age: 22

Years with the Walleye: This is my first.

Position: RW (right wing).

Hometown: Leamington, ON, Canada

Do you fish? No, I don’t.

Hobbies: Golf.

Fave thing about Toledo? Tin Can.

What’s your favorite bar? Tin Can. [It seems, so far, it’s Tin Can #ftw.]

If you could change one thing abut Toledo, what would it be? The weather. [Again, wouldn’t we all…]

Pregame ritual? Pasta and chicken, cold tub and bike.

Weird fact: BIG music guy.

Toledo GQ

Where do you get your haircut? Great Clips.

Fave clothing store: Lululemon.

Do you even GQ? Nope.

John Siemer

Age: 26

Years with the Walleye: First.

Position: LW/C (left wing/center)

Hometown: Baldwin Park, California

Do you fish? No.

Hobbies: My dog and golfing.

Fave thing about Toledo? The Tin Can. It’s also my favorite bar. [Again, winning.]

If you could change one thing about Toledo: The weather. [I’m feeling a theme.]

Pregame ritual? I get dressed left to right.

Weird fact: Juggling. I juggle.

Toledo GQ

Where do you get your hair cut? Great Clips.

Fave clothing store: I shop online.

Do you even GQ? Before games, I do.

Brenden Kotyk

Age: 27

Years with the Walleye: One.

Position: D

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Do you fish? Yes, I do.

Hobbies: Golf, watching movies, reading.

Fave thing about Toledo? The rink and the fans.

What’s your favorite bar? Tin Can. [Didn’t see that one coming.]

If you could change one thing about Toledo: I’d remove some downtown buildings.

Pregame ritual? Nap and a cup of coffee.

Weird fact: I can remember movie quotes VERY well.

Toledo GQ

Where do you get your hair cut? Great Clips.

Fave clothing store: Lululemon.

Do you even GQ? Yes, after no coffee.

And there you have it. Four of our finest. Get out there and cheer them on!