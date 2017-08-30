Ice Cream Roundup

Now that summer is in full swing in Toledo, the iced tea is brewing, the pools are splashing, people are bedecking themselves in tacky sunny glasses. Most importantly, though: it is once again the ordained season for ICE CREAM. Who are you to refuse your summer birthright? Toledo-area citizens unite around soft-serve and hand-dip, slushies and freezes, malts and coolers! With your families, your best buds, your main squeeze, your crushes, even your three-legged dog, Daisy! Your Toledo area ice cream havens — and there are many — await you. Here is a list of spots you should try!

Timbo's

5437 W. Alexis Rd., Sylvania, 419-882-8223

facebook.com/pages/Timbos-Cones-and-Coneys

11am-10pm, Monday-Saturday. Noon-10pm, Sunday.

Come enjoy the sundaes, blasts, chili cheese fries, coneys and more at this family-owned shop. This fantastic shop has been running for 18 seasons and is sure to make your day.

Lickity Split

2021 Glendale Ave. , 419-382-3285

Ice Cream: 11am-10pm, Monday-Saturday. Noon-10pm, Sunday.

Grill: 11am-7pm, Monday-Saturday.

Come to the Lickity Split ice cream shop for your ice creams needs! Especially if you crave the combination oreos, gummy worms and chocolate ice cream otherwise known as the Maumee River Sundae!

Freeze Daddy

8080 Monclova Rd., Monclova, OH, 419-794-1030

freezedaddys.com

11:30am-10pm, Monday-Sunday.

Freeze Daddy serves hard dip ice cream, soft serve, sundaes, flurries and more! For those who are looking for a more nutricious option, try the Orange Dole Whip (fruit-based cream). A playground and a volleyball court make Freeze Daddy’s even more fun!

Mel-O-Creme

8144 Airport Hwy., Holland, OH, 419-865-7223

11am-10pm, Monday-Saturday.

Noon-10pm, Sunday.

Stop by Airport Hwy. for a sweet treat. Mel-O-Creme makes a mean “Turtle” — made with whole pecans, caramel, and hot fudge drizzled over ice cream.

Handel's

5908 Sylvania Ave., 419-882-1118

5655 Secor Rd., 419-474-8861

handelsicecream.com

11am-10pm, Monday-Sunday.

Swing by Handel’s and try their new favorites including Tin Lizzy — vanilla ice cream with butterscotch ripple and chocolate covered toffee pieces; Red Skies at Night, which is a black raspberry ice cream with chocolate truffles; and Salty Caramel Truffle, which consists of chocolate truffles filled with caramel, stuffed inside salty caramel ice cream. Or fall in love again with their old favorites like chocolate almond and chocolate pecan.

Toppers

5380 Monroe St., 419-720-6461

toppersfroyo.com

11am-10pm, Monday-Friday. 11am-11pm, Saturday-Sunday.

Come to Toppers to satisfy your frozen yogurt cravings! Customize your frozen treat with different soft serve flavors and numerous toppings. Some fro-yo flavors include Milk Chocolate, Very Strawberry, Salty Caramel Corn, and a number of others, including no sugar added flavors.

Scoop's

8750 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, 734-847-2073

facebook.com/ScoopsSoftServe

10-9pm, Monday-Friday. 11-9pm, Saturday-Sunday.

Here’s the scoop on Scoops: a few of their treats are the peanut butter cup sundae; the banana cream flurry; the drumstick flurry; and the turtle sundae with caramel, hot fudge and pecans. All reasons you should zoom up to Temperance right now.

Mr. Freeze

2031 N. Mccord Rd.

An elusive neighborhood favorite has no number and no website. You’ll know it is open by the long line: noonish to sun down. Very, very worth the wait.

http://www.yelp.com/biz/mr-freeze-toledo

627 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg

Mr. Freeze is an area favorite and well known for its big portions of soft-serve. Try the tin roofs and turtle sundaes, or, if you are looking for a healthier option, try the yogurt ice cream.

Jacky's Depot

130 W. Dudley St., Maumee, 419-893-0216

www.jackysdepot.com

Summer hours: Noon-10pm, Monday-Saturday.

Jacky's Depot has been around since 1896. They have always served their own hand-made ice cream, made in the back of the store. Also, try one of their classic Fresh Pops popsicles made with fresh fruit and organic cane sugar.

Mr. G's Barn

6756 Hill Ave, 419-866-6756

facebook.com/pages/Mr-Gs-Barn

11am-10pm, Monday-Saturday.

12pm-10pm, Sunday.

Come to Mr. G’s for their delicious soft serve ice cream, all of which is low fat! Try quirky flavors such as the Smurf Twist (a strawberry and blue raspberry twist) or their pumpkin pie ice cream (available in Fall). Or, go for classic flavors, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry. In addition Mr. G’s is famous for their chili dogs.

Abe’s Daily Scoop

9002 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, 419-874-7440.

3100 Main Street; Suite #101, Maumee, 419-878-3030.

abesdailyscoop.com

1-9pm, Monday-Saturday.

1-6pm, Sunday.

If you are looking for more selection or to expand your flavor horizon, Abe’s Daily Scoop is a great place to go. The Maumee store at Fallen Timbers has 32 flavors of Ashby Sterling ice cream; The Perrysburg store has 24 flavors. If you’ve had a hard time finding the classic and elusive Superman ice cream, look no further because they have it here! Also, try a scoop of the Happy Camper, made of marshmallow ice cream with twisted pretzel swirls.

Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee

200 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, 419-874-1176

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Nedleys-Ice-Cream-Coffee-Cafe/177225202309226

11am-9pm Mon.-Sun.

Nedley’s is also a great place for selection: feast your eyes on their more than 48 flavors! All of them gluten free. Vanilla and chocolate soft serve and home-made ice cream cakes are other tasty treats found here. Try the Howy Toledo caramel ice cream, rippled with caramel fudge and stuffed with chocolate covered caramel cups.

Toozer’s Time Out

1003 Key St., Maumee, 419-893-6455

facebook.com/pages/Toozers-Time-Out

11:30-9:30pm, Monday-Sunday.

Stop by this South Toledo favorite for their great service and their big menu, featuring floats, freezes, shakes, frozen yogurt, sundaes and more. It’s a great spot to bring your dog since they give out free doggie treats.

Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream

Main Store

400 West Main Cross Street.

Findlay, OH 45840, 419-422-4474 / 419-422-4486

dietschs.com

9am-9pm, Tuesday-Friday.

10am-9pm, Saturday.

Noon-5pm, Sunday.

East Store

1217 Tiffin Avenue

Findlay, OH 45840, 419-423-3221

dietschs.com

11am-9:30pm, Monday-Saturday.

1pm-9pm, Sunday.

“Quality over quantity” has long been the mission of Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream in Findlay. Rated the #2 ice cream shop in the country by tripadvisor.com in 2014, the business is a Findlay instittution. Come to one of their two Findlay locations and experience one of their amazing ice creams, sherbets, ice cream bars, nutty cones (their version of the drumstick), ice cream pies and cakes, etc. Also, come for their incredible chocolates and candy.

Bleak House Coffee

612 Adams Street, 419-740-1125

facebook.com/BleakHouseCoffee

7:30-4pm, Monday-Friday.

9am-2pm, Saturday.

Come here to enjoy Rachel’s Handmade ice cream, delicious, organic, handmade ice cream made right in the store. Try mouthwatering flavors such as Pistachio Honey, Very Vanilla, Dad’s Chocolate, Sunshine Sherbet, and Dairy Free Coconut Cream.

Deb’s Soft Kreme

1326 Navarre Ave., 419-693-5801

facebook.com/DebsSoftKreme

11-10pm, Monday-Sunday.

Soft serve is the the name of the game at Deb’s Soft Kreme in East Toledo. Come for fantastic soft serve treats such as twisters and specialty sundaes! This shop features a drive thru in addition to two walk-up windows.

Shivers Ice Cream

2425 Key St., (419) 385-4380

facebook.com/shiverstoledo

Noon-10pm, Monday-Sunday

Come try one of Shivers Ice Cream’s 24 soft serve flavors or 8 hand-dipped ice cream flavors. Try a sundae or make a concoction with toppings.

Chuggy’s Ice Cream and Deli

921 Oakdale Ave, (419) 693-4440

facebook.com/pages/Chuggys-Ice-Cream-and-Deli

11am – 9pm, Monday-Sunday

This East Toledo shop has been serving the area for 15 years and specializes in twisters, sundaes, and other soft serve based treats.

Tony’s Cones & Coneys

2330 W Laskey Rd., 419-725-5646

facebook.com/tonysconesconeys

11:30am-9:30pm, Monday-Saturday.

1pm-9pm, Sunday.

At Tony’s Cones and Coneys, you can pick between 27 different flavors of soft serve. Various tasty hand dipped ice cream flavors are also available. One of the favorites here is the turtle sundae.

Netty’s

Alexis Rd. Location

1244 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio, 43612, 419- 476-5297

11am -10pm, Monday-Saturday

Noon-10pm, Sunday.

Dorr Street Location

2701 Dorr St., 419-535-8723

11-10pm, Monday-Saturday.

12-10pm, Sunday.

Monroe St. & Sylvania Ave. Location

4672 Monroe St., 419-473-8524

11-10pm, Monday-Saturday.

12-10pm, Sunday.

South Fearing Blvd. Location

325 S. Fearing Boulevard, (419) 214-0774.

11-9pm, Monday-Saturday.

12-9pm, Sunday.

Serving Ice cream and chili dogs since 1978, this local Toledo tradition is open March through October. Netty’s makes soft serve, slushies, shakes, coolers, Netty’s freezes (ice cream and slush mixed together), etc. Stop by one of their many Toledo locations.