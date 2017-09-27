Haunted Houses

Halloween season is upon us, and what screams Halloween more than a trip to a haunted house? Get into the holiday spirit and prepare to be scared at some of Toledo’s best creepy attractions.

Haunted Collingwood

October 13-27

Take a tour through Toledo’s most famous haunted building: the Collingwood Arts Center. There is rumored to be many spirits lurking in the halls of this historic building. Drinks and snacks available. 8pm-11pm. Tickets $13 at the door. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. 419-244-2787

Distracted

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October

Make your way through a 4,500 sq. foot haunted house at Distracted in Levis Commons. Meet creepy, unique dark creatures around every turn. Tickets $20. Levis Commons, 3180 Levis Commons Blvd. 419-931-8888. feardistracted.com

House of Damnation

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-12am Sundays: 7pm-10pm Halloween night: 8pm-11pm in October

Explore this terrifying 12,000 sq. foot haunted house in Maumee. Immerse yourself into the bone-chilling world of the dead and the depraved. Tickets $18.02. Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St. Maumee. 419-794-7150. revelationsha.com

Terror Town

Fridays and Saturdays: 8pm-12am Sundays: 8pm-10pm in October

Take a trip to Terror Town, rated #1 haunted house in Toledo in 2008. Terror Town consists of 3 different haunts in one, all ready to leave you with nightmares. Tickets $20 for House of the Dead and $25 for all attractions. Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St. Maumee. 419-893-2127. terrortown.net

Haunted Planet Experience

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-12am Sundays: 7pm-10pm in October

Creep through this year’s Haunted Planet Experience, The Asylum of Horrors. Tickets $20. 1520 Main St. Maumee. 419-360-5689. hauntedx.com

Haunted Hydro

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-11:30pm in October, Halloween night: 7pm-10:30pm

Experience terror at the Haunted Hydro’s main park theme the Haunt-O-Pocalypse 2 the Quarantine and the Woods Infestation. Three new escape room attractions also available. Tickets $20 for both the Quarantine and Infestation and $25 for both attractions and also your choice of one of the three new escape rooms. Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park,1333 Tiffin St. Fremont, Ohio. 419-307-6985. thehauntedhydro.com

Scream Acres and PanDEMONium

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: opens at dark-10pm in October

Get ready to be terrified at Scream Acres haunted corn maze and the panDEMONium project. You won’t know what’s around the corner in the darkness of the corn field, and secret human experimentation is what’s waiting for you at the panDEMONium. Tickets $20 for all events except the corn maze, $25 for admission to all events including the corn maze. 0064 Co Rd 16, Napoleon, OH south of State Route 24 on Township Road 16. 419-599-1570. screamacres.com

Blood Prison

Thursday-Sunday (beginning Oct. 12) opens at 6pm in October

Explore the famously haunted Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Get your heart racing as you try to escape this haunted prison. Tickets $20 general admission. The Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, OH. 419-522-2644. bloodprison.com

Factory of Terror

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-12am Sundays: 6-9pm in October

Get lost in the largest haunted house in the world, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records 3 times. This spine chilling haunted house is over a mile long and consists of 5 terrifying attractions guaranteed to leave you with nightmares. Tickets $25 Thursdays and Sundays, $30 Fridays and Saturdays general admission. 4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton, OH. 330-455-3327. fotohio.com

Horror Acres

Fridays and Saturdays: 8pm-12:30am in October

This Top 10 Haunt is Springfield’s most award-winning haunted attraction. Find your favorite horror movie legends throughout this petrifying haunted house and be careful: there is slight touching and extreme scenes! Take a terrifying trip through the haunted corn maze, too. Tickets $16 for just Horror Acres, $10 for Maze of Insanity corn maze and $20 for both. 6995 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield, OH. 937-206-4066. horroracres.com

Woods of Darkness

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-11pm in October

Get dropped off in the woods in front of an old house abandoned by a farmer and his wife. You can feel their evil presence as soon as you walk to the door. Find your way through the many hallways and rooms of the house and try to make it past the evil beings inside. Tickets $15.

11665 Haggerman Rd. South Rockwood, MI. 734-664-6131. facebook.com/woodsofdarknesshaunt

DarkSyde Acres

Fridays and Saturdays: 8pm-11pm in October

Get scared like you’ve never been before at DarkSyde Acres. This haunted attraction is over 70,000 sq. feet and includes five main attractions that will chill you to your core. Tickets $22. 11375 Rowe Road, Jonesville, MI. 517-549-5100. darksydeacres.com

Hush Haunted Attraction

Fridays and Saturdays: 8pm-12am/1am, Sundays: 8pm-11pm, Monday Oct. 30 and Tuesday Oct. 31: 8pm-11pm

Prepare for the scare of a lifetime at Hush Haunted Attraction. With Hollywood quality sets and actors, you’re sure to leave in fear. This action-packed haunt will get your blood pumping and your adrenaline running. Tickets $18 general admission. 34043 Ford Rd. Westland, MI. 734-502-6026. hushhauntedattractions.com

Erebus Haunted Attraction

Weekdays: 7:30-10:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 6pm-1am, Sundays: 6pm-11pm

Enter Erebus at your own risk. This four-story haunted house has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. You’ll have floor after floor of frights, with monsters and creatures grabbing you and taunting you. Ticket prices vary by day. 18 South Perry St. Pontiac, MI. 248-332-7884. hauntedpontiac.com

Scarefest Scream Park

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-12am, Sundays (Oct. 22 and 29) 7pm-10pm

Delve into the world of horror at this multi attraction haunt. Scarefest has 4 haunted attractions, all ready to terrify you. A haunted house, corn maze, hayride and forest walk are waiting to leave you screaming for more. Tickets $15 for one attraction, $45 for all four attractions. 34111 28 Mile Rd. New Haven, MI. 586-749-6666. scarefestscreampark.com

Corpse Barn Shock Haunt

Fridays and Saturdays: 7pm-12am, Sundays (Oct. 22 and 29) 6pm-10pm

Make your way through this huge, haunted barn if you dare. This haunted barn attraction is filled with unique interaction, high energy and customer involvement. More than 80 live scares that are lurking in and around Corpse Barn Shock Haunt. Tickets $15. 6220 Brooklyn Rd, Jackson, MI. 517-206-3211. corpsebarn.com

Lake Eerie Fearfest at Ghostly Manor

Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30-11:30pm, Sundays (Oct. 15, 22 and 29) 7:30-9:30pm, Halloween night: 7:30-9:30pm

Visit Lake Eerie Fearfest for a scare of a lifetime. With 5 attractions in one, it’s one of the top rated haunted attractions in Ohio and the nation! Creep through the horrifying world of the dead and have your bones chilled to the core. Tickets $15 for just Ghostly Manor, $25 for Lake Eerie Fearfest. 3319 Milan Rd. Sandusky, OH. 419-626-4467. lakeeeriefearfest.com