Hart Inc. finds new home in Downtown Toledo

One of Ohio’s largest full-service independent marketing and advertising agencies— Hart Inc. — began a new chapter in downtown Toledo this month. With the big move back to their original home downtown, CEO/President Mike Hart plans on helping the city’s revitalization through the agency’s investment in the Hylant building. The new 20,000 square-foot, two-floor office is home to around 60 Toledo employees. Floor-to-ceiling windows, a 360-degree view of the city, and a sleek industrial look gives visitors the feeling that they’ve escaped to a bigger city.

One thing you’ll notice inside this spacious location is the use of unique textures and fun, collaborative rooms for brainstorming. From phone booths to comfy meeting rooms for copywriters and strategist, the agency’s space is a representation of the work that they produce.

A mix of modern woodwork from The Collaborative, a local group of architects, interior designers and planners, and innovative lighting from the Toledo’s Rudolph Libbe group further emphasizes their commitment to local.

Other special touches include a full suit of armor for a knight, which can be seen in an Ohio Lottery commercial and a quote that Mike’s father, the late Thomas R. Hart, wrote on a piece of paper and gave him to keep in his desk 30 years ago now hangs on the wall: “The easiest way to lose success is to believe you are successful.”

“It’s so true. It’s really who I am,” explains Mike Hart. “I know it’s who he was and I believe it’s what we live by today— every day greater. Don’t be arrogant, be lowkey. Work hard, be humble. That’s what we’re all about.”

As for their big move, Hart Inc. hopes their new home and the fresh identity will continue their growth. For more information, visit them at hartinc.com or find them on Facebook at Hart Inc.