Full Stream Ahead: Music Distribution in the Modern Age

Remember the days of Napster? While the days of pirated music are, mostly, over, the industry was forever changed and more musicians are working and earning revenue independently today than ever before.

Want to learn about licensing, potential revenue streams, and distribution tactics in the modern age? Explore how to release your own music, start up a record company, and understand how services like Spotify work during The Arts Commission’s free public workshop, “But What Does It Pay? Music Distribution in the Age of Streaming.”

Local musician, attorney and Arts Commission board member Larry P. Meyer will lead the workshop, which will conclude with a brief informational session on Arts Commission accelerator grants, available to visual, musical and literary artists alike.

RSVP: theartscommission.org/forartists

4:30-6pm. Saturday, April 28.

The Attic on Adams side room,

1701 Adams St., theartscommission.org Free