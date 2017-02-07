The Perrysburg Market is about to get a whole lot tastier.

The Perrysburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, along with the Toledo Food Trucks Association, has announced that the downtown market’s Thursday nights will now offer food trucks.

Last year, market visitors got a taste of food truck offerings during the weekly Feast & Farm at Country Charm events. Held at the same time as the Thursday Market, food trucks gathered at about a mile away at the Country Charm Shoppes, but had to be separated from the Perrysburg Market. This year, food trucks have permission to enter the market.

In a press release, Phil Barone, President of the Toledo Food Trucks Association and owner of Rosie’s Italian Grille and Rosie’s Rolling Chef said, “I believe this to be a win‐win for Perrysburg. The members of the Toledo Food Trucks Association are excited to be merging with the Perrysburg Market on Thursday nights.”

In addition to culinary offerings and fresh produce from nearly 60 local farmers, growers and food artisans, Thursdays at the Perrysburg Market also offers live music. The 2017 schedule for Music at the Market has not yet been announced.

The Perrysburg Market season begins on May 11

and will run through October 12.



The Market is located at 140 E. Indiana Ave.,

at the corner of Louisiana and Indiana Ave.



Open on Thursday from 3-8pm.

Food Trucks will be available from 5-8pm.



perrysburg-farmers-market.com facebook.com/perrysburgmarket | toledofoodtrucks.com