Find a Bloody Mary to satisfy your cravings (It’s Bloody Brilliant)

Looking for a snack perched on a glass? With a kick? The Bloody Mary has been satisfying the hungry and thirsty since the early 1900s. Want to find the best Mary for you? Check out our round-up of the best local spots.

Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St. ● 419-243-5350

theatticonadams.com

Sunday Bloody Mary Special 2-8pm

The Attic on Adams creates an impeccable Bloody Mary with a secret house-made mix, hot pepper infused Vodka, and as an added option, cucumber juice for a gazpacho twist. The Sunday Bloody Mary is extra special, served with bacon and extra toppings not offered throughout the week. Equipped with the new outdoor patio, the Attic welcomes Bloody Mary enthusiasts to enjoy some summer sippin’ in the downtown 419.

Sunday: $4

Daily: $6

Bar 145 & Reset

5305 Monroe St. ● 419-593-0073

bar145toledo.com

Sunday at 11:30am-4pm

Looking for a little extra fun with your Bloody Mary? The 145 Bloody Mary Bar features 50 Cent’s EFFEN® Vodka, both regular and cucumber variety. Conveniently connected to Reset, 145 has become a haven for both music and video game lovers. Their Marys feature tillamook cheddar, aged swiss, beef sticks, hard boiled eggs, pretzel bites, shrimp, dill pickles, sweet pickles, pickled cherry peppers, carrots, celery, olives, bleu cheese olives, a multitude of hot sauces, and housemade Bloody Mary mix.

Sunday: $8

Daily: $5.50

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd. ● 419-389-6003

docwatsonstoledo.com

Bloody Mary Bar: Saturday 7am-3pm & Sunday 11am-3pm

What makes our nation truly American? Bacon, of course! Now cross that bacon with a Bloody Mary and that’s exactly what one can expect from Doc Watson’s. They’ve distinguished their Mary with American staples including house-infused vodkas: hot pepper, bacon, or garlic pepper variety. The Marys are then embellished with onions, chives, bleu cheese stuffed olives, a variety of cheeses, pepperoni, salami, and an array of hot sauces. But that’s not the kicker: they make their own beef-and-cheese sticks from scratch!

Sat/ Sun: $5.50

Daily: $5

Bar Louie

5001 Monroe St. ● 567-318-1050

barlouie.com

Yes! We know Bar Louie is a chain, but did you know that aside from their regular Mary, they’ve also created a signature Ultimate Bloody Mary? It’s true! They start this Mary off with a Zing-Zang based mix and kick it up a few degrees with their special “Bar Louie Hot Sauce” among other spices. They then top this Ultimate Mary with lemon, lime, bleu cheese olives, provolone, pickle, bacon, celery, and a celery salted rim! This harmonious balance of flavor is achieved through years of experience in perfecting the trade.

Daily: $5.75

Ultimate: $9

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N. St Clair St. ● 419-724-2337

http://hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room

Located directly across from Hensville, Fleetwood’s is the perfect place to grab a pre-game Mary. Although many come to try their selection of over 48 types of beer on tap, they also have a Bloody Mary that is sure to give any baseball fan the mojo needed for the big game. All the fan has to do is name a vodka and spice level and let Fleetwood’s do the rest. Running late for the game? Worry not! The field is visible from the restaurant. Good from the inside out, their signature Mary is topped off with a healthy combo of pickle, olive, lemon, and lime.

Daily: $8

Homeslice Pizza

28 S St Clair St. ● 419-724-7437

http://www.homeslice419.com

Pizza and beer? Nah. Pizza and Bloody Mary? Yes please! Homeslice Pizza reinvents the Mary through their signature house mix and toppings. Topped with olive, lemon, lime, and pepperoncini, this Mary is sure to satisfy all walks of life with a serving of unexpected spices and flavors and mingle on the pallet. Homeslice draws its customers in with $5 personal pizza Monday and half off pizza Tuesday.

Daily: $5

Granite City Food & Brewery

2300 Village Dr., Maumee. ● 419-878-9050

gcfb.com

Offered daily; Create Your Own Bloody Mary Special on Sunday 9am-2pm

You are the master of your own fate! Granite City lays the groundwork with their fresh house-made, Bloody Mary mix— and you pick the spice level. During the Sunday brunch, pair their renowned buffet with your own Bloody Mary creation. The glass is rimmed with celery salt, filled with Sobieski or Absolut Peppar Vodka, and topped with jumbo shrimp, pepperoni, a baby dill pickle, a cube of monterey jack, and olive, and a celery stalk. Not yet ready for Mary? Granite City Brewery also offers 6 beers (2 seasonal) on tap brewed in house at all times.

Sunday: $8.75

Daily: $8.75

Manhattan’s Pub ’n Cheer

1516 Adams St. ● 419-243-6675

manhattanstoledo.com

Bloody Mary Bar: Sunday 10am-2pm

Sunday Bloody Sunday! Manhattan’s has something for everyone with a bomb-diggity Bloody Mary Bar and full breakfast buffet every Sunday. Beginning with a basic-yet-satisfying combination of peppers, horseradish, A.1. Sauce and their house-made mix, BMB tops off a perfect Bloody Mary with your choice of cilantro, house smoked bacon and pepperoni, goat cheese curds, blue cheese olives, pickles, and celery. For those who can’t handle Mary, Manhattan’s runs an all-out, all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet served with bottomless coffee and a mimosa starting at $18.50.

Sunday: $5.50+

Daily: $5.50+

Oliver House Cafe & Mutz

27 Broadway St. ● 419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com/mutz-sports-bar

This satisfying and refreshing Bloody Mary is one of the most intriguing on the list. Each Mary is topped with whatever is fresh in the kitchen. They top them with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pickles, cucumbers, olives and peppers (banana and bell). No two Marys are alike because the servers like to have fun with them. They offer different vodkas like pepper vodka, chipotle vodka, citrus vodka, and gin. They also offer a Bloody Maria, a Mary with tequila instead of vodka.

Daily: $5

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St. ● 419-243-2473

yeoldedurtybird.com

Bloody Mary Bar: Sunday 11am-3pm

Feelin’ Durty? Stop into Ye Olde Durty Bird for a flavor-infused Bloody Mary with their signature housemade mix, “The Filthy Durty.” A sure way for a great start for your day, their Bloody Mary bar includes a wide variety of options including bacon, fresh pepperoni, celery, pickle spears, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Tony Packo’s pickles and six different types of cheeses ranging from feta to colby jack to pepper jack. Live jazz also plays from 1-4pm. For the few still feeling hungry after the BMB, the Durty Bird offers their signature “Big Country Breakfast” piled high with chicken, sausage and gravy, home fries, and topped with a fried egg.

Sunday: $9.50+

Daily: $6.50+

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St. ● 419-841-7999

bierstubetoledo.com

Offered Daily

Because the Bier Stube is known for providing a good time with their wide selection of beer, most people don’t know about the Bloody Marys. The Stube has crafted a delightfully simple Mary with a house-made mix topped off with pickles and olives. During football season, they also run a special Mary with a topping consisting of sausage, olives and various cheeses.

Daily: $6

Claddagh Irish Pub and Restaurant

5001 Monroe St. ● 419-472-1414

claddaghirishpubs.com/toledo

Sláinte! Missing your Irish heritage? The Claddagh has perfected their Guinness Bloody Mary. They start with a fusion of vodka, Guinness, and their house-made mix. then garnish the drink with celery, prosciutto, cheese curd, pickle, olive with celery, and a salt-rim glass. Looking for a deal? Enjoy a Guinness Mary on Tuesday for $5 and a regular Mary on Saturdays/Sundays for $5.

Daily Guinness: $8

Daily Regular: $7

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Hwy., Holland. ● 419-724-4441

firepitgrille.com

Sunday special: $5

Firepit Grille doesn’t discriminate against “different” Mary lovers offering four delicious pint-sized Bloody Marys. Some of the most popular:

Cilantro Lime is crafted with Absolut Cilantro Vodka, Hoosier Momma Mix, Worcestershire and lime juice.

Mild Mary is a guest favorite, with Smirnoff Vodka, Finest Call, Worcestershire and lime juice.

Bold and Spicy combats Absolut Peppar, Worcestershire, A.1., hot sauce and Bloody Mary mix

Drunken Horse is a fan favorite with Smirnoff vodka, horseradish, olive juice and pepper all thrown into one.

Each Mary is rimmed with celery salt and each mix has been chosen to achieve a balanced taste profile.

Daily: $7

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company

26611 N, Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg ● 419-873-6101

greatblackswampbrewing.com

Offered daily

GBSB has turned the Bloody Mary into an artform, starting their masterpiece with Zing Zang mixer, a choice of eight vodkas, an array of intense flavors achieved with spices and sauces, olive and pickle juice, and their house-made “special sauce.” GBSB tops off their creation with a dill pickle, white onion, jalapeno, fresh mozzarella chunk, sausage snack bite, feta-stuffed Spanish olive, fresh bacon and a nice piece of celery. This Mary is so grand, nothing else will fit in the glass!

Daily: $6

TGIFridays Toledo

1334 Bernath Pkwy ● 419-866-1798

tgifridays.com

Offered daily

Thank Goodness It’s Friday. Friday’s creates both a regular Bloody Mary and the Ultimate. Although both use their special “Friday’s” mix, they’re very different. The regular is topped with lime and celery but the Ultimate has grape tomatoes, bleu cheese stuffed olive, lime, and celery.

Daily Regular: $5

Ultimate: $7

The Dorr Street Cafe



5243 Dorr St. ● 419-531-4446

dorrstreetcafe.com

Offered daily

Good things come in threes! What’s in the classic Bloody? Three drops of A.1., three drops of Worcestershire, three drops of Frank’s Red Hot, three olives, celery, and vodka. This perfect trifecta of a drink achieves a prime flavor with their signature house mix and is then taken to the next level with added celery salt and pepper.

Sundays: $3

Daily: $3.75

Wesley’s Bar & Grill

1201 Adams St. ● 419-255-3333

wesleysbar.com

Offered daily

Let the picture do the talking and your appetite do the walking. Sticking with the basics, Wesley’s takes Zing-Zang to the next level by adding Worcestershire, salt, pepper, Sriracha powder, vegan mustard, and a splash of pickle juice. For an added kick, Wesley’s has a special cajun-seasoned rim upon request.

Daily: $5

Cocoa House

7400 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI ● 734-224-7051

facebook.com/CocoaHouseLounge

Sunday: Noon-5pm

Don’t let some bartender decide what you do or don’t want to adorn your tomato-based vodka beverage. If you want shrimp, prosciutto, salami, bacon, etc., Cocoa House lets you built your own monstrosities. Hell, they encourage you to go hog wild. Why you wouldn’t take advantage of such generosity, that’s between you and your own wretched existence.

Regular: Vodka + $2.50