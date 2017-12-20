Enter To Experience A Tuscan Dream

Living in Toledo certainly has its charm, but if you’re still looking for greener pastures, consider entering the raffle for an Italian vacation presented by the Toledo Museum of Art and Ottawa Hills Travel Group. Travel to the gorgeous, medieval hilltop village that houses Monteverdi Tuscany, a boutique hotel, restaurant, and spa.

New and existing TMA members are eligible to win this once-in-a-lifetime vacation for four if they join at or upgrade to the President’s Council or Business Council membership levels.

The voucher includes round-trip airfare, and five days and four nights in the charming Villa San Pietro, a beautiful two-bedroom suite at the Monteverdi. Special inclusions range from concerts to art exhibits to wine tours and tastings, along with more surprises. Don’t miss your chance to spend a lovely week exploring the Tuscan countryside— enter now!

Entry period ends March 2, 2018.

