Engaging the New Year in Downtown Toledo at Renaissance Hotel

There’s nothing quite like starting the new year with a sweet declaration of romance. If you’ve been planning on popping the question in a charming way, the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel might have exactly what you’re looking for.

Offering a once-in-a-lifetime marriage proposal package for New Year’s Eve, the Renaissance is going above and beyond flowers, dinner and a dazzling ring with a package not only celebrating the beginning of 2018, but the beginning of a couple’s future.

This extravagant offer includes dinner and drinks for two at Brim House, the hotel’s 5-star restaurant, tickets to the hotel’s New Year’s Eve party and events, champagne for two inside the Glass City Suite— decorated with floral arrangements by Bartz Viviano— and breakfast in bed on New Year’s Day.

In addition, this marriage proposal package includes the engagement ring (valued at $7,000) and luxurious limousine transportation to and from the hotel. The client will work with Jim Jenson of Jenson Jewelers to help select a ring perfectly customized for their spouse-to-be.

To inquire about pricing or to book this package, contact Brian Crooks, Assistant General Manager of Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel directly at 419-244-2444 (ext. 4005).

444 N. Summit. | renaissance-hotels.marriott.com