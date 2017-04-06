Love a great family meal on Easter but don’t want the hassle of big meal mess and cleanup? Take the holiday celebration somewhere else this Sunday, April 16 while still hanging out with family and friends. Enjoy afternoon brunch with your loved ones at some of Toledo’s best area restaurants. Here’s a list of who’s open in Toledo for Easter brunch options. Restaurants offering a specialized Easter menu are noted.

31 Hundred Restaurant & Bar

6am-11pm, Sunday. Reservations available.

3100 Glendale Ave.

419-324-1795.

31hundredrestaurant.com

American Table Family

7am-9pm, Saturday and 7am-2pm, Sunday.

7300 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI 48144.

734-854-6950.

tablediningtoledo.com

Bleak House Coffee

9am-2pm, Saturday-Sunday.

612 Adams St.

419-740-1125.

facebook.com/BleakHouseCoffee/

BRAVO! Cucina Italiana

11am-11pm, Saturday and 11am-9pm, Sunday.

5001 Monroe St.

419-472-1200.

bravoitalian.com

Cracker Barrel – Perrysburg

6am-11pm, Saturday and 6am-10pm, Sunday.

27491 Helen Dr.

419-874-7481.

crackerbarrel.com

Cracker Barrel – Maumee

6am-11pm, Saturday and 6am-10pm, Sunday.

1395 Ford St.

419-482-6096.

crackerbarrel.com

Dégagé Jazz Café

5pm-11pm, Saturday and 11-5pm, Sunday. Reservations available.

301 River Rd.

419-794-8205.

historiccommercialbuilding.com

Denny’s – Toledo

Open 24 hrs.

6920 Central Ave.

419-841-0748.

dennys.com

Denny’s – Rossford

Open 24 hrs.

1122 Buck Rd.

419-666-4774.

dennys.com

Doc Watsons

7am-2am, Saturday and 8am-2am, Sunday.

1515 S Byrne Rd.

419-389-6003.

docwatsonstoledo.com

Executive Diner – Toledo

7am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday

2516 W Sylvania Ave.

419-472-3447.

executivediners.com

Executive on the Main

7am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.

5629 Main St.

419-517-4448.

executivediners.com

Granite City Food & Brewery

8am-3pm, Sunday. Call for reservations. Outside tent open for walk-ins

The Shops At Fallen Timbers, 2300 Village Drive

419-878-9050.

gcfb.com

Hollywood Casino

1968 Miami St.

419-661-5200.

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Hollywood Casino’s restaurants are as follows:

Epic Buffet

11am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday. Special Easter menu provided.

Take 2 Grill

Open Saturday and Sunday.

Scene

11am-12am, Saturday and 11am-11pm, Sunday. Reservations available.

Final Cut

5-11pm, Saturday and 5-9pm, Sunday. Prices may vary.

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Manhattan Pub ‘N Cheer

10am-3pm, Sunday. Call for reservations. Outside patio bar open for walk-ins.

1516 Adams St.

419-243-6675.

manhattanstoledo.com

Monroe Street Cafe

7am-3pm, Saturday and 8am-2pm, Sunday.

4514 Monroe St.

419-472-0888.

Check them out on Facebook.

The Original Pancake House

7am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.

3310 Central Ave.

419-578-0342.

originalpancakehouse.com

Nick’s Family Cafe

6am-9pm, Saturday and 6am-8pm, Sunday.

2516 S Reynolds Rd.

419-866-1793.

nicksfamilycafe.com

Reynolds Garden Cafe

6am-3pm, Saturday and 7am-3pm, Sunday.

1220 S Reynolds Rd.

419-381-9000.

rgcafe.com

Sam and Charlie’s White Hut

6:30am-2pm, Saturday.

2344 Central Ave.

419-474-7979.

samandcharliestoledo.com

Scrambler Marie’s

6am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.

3344 Secor Rd.

419-531-9678.

scramblermaries.com

Star Diner

6am-2pm, Saturday.

3067 W Alexis Rd.

419-472-5103.

Check them out on Facebook.

Sunrise Skillet

7am-2pm, Saturday.

1855 S Reynolds Rd.

567-315-8866.

facebook.com/SunriseSkillet

Uncle John’s Pancake House

6am-9pm. Saturday and 6am-5pm, Sunday.

3131 Secor Rd.

419-536-9442.

unclejohnspancakehouse.com

Water’s Edge Restaurant at Maumee Bay State Park

12-9pm, Saturday, and 12-8pm, Sunday. Reservations required. Special Easter menu provided.

1750 State Park Road #2.

419-836-1466.

maumeebaystateparklodge.com

Whitehouse Inn Diner

11am-11pm, Saturday and 11am-9pm, Sunday. Call for reservations.

10835 Waterville St.

419-877-1180.

thewhitehouseinn.net

Ye Olde Durty Bird

11am-1am, Saturday and 11am-5pm, Sunday.

2 S. St Clair St.

419-243-2473.

yeoldedurtybird.com