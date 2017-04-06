Love a great family meal on Easter but don’t want the hassle of big meal mess and cleanup? Take the holiday celebration somewhere else this Sunday, April 16 while still hanging out with family and friends. Enjoy afternoon brunch with your loved ones at some of Toledo’s best area restaurants. Here’s a list of who’s open in Toledo for Easter brunch options. Restaurants offering a specialized Easter menu are noted.
31 Hundred Restaurant & Bar
6am-11pm, Sunday. Reservations available.
3100 Glendale Ave.
419-324-1795.
31hundredrestaurant.com
American Table Family
7am-9pm, Saturday and 7am-2pm, Sunday.
7300 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI 48144.
734-854-6950.
tablediningtoledo.com
Bleak House Coffee
9am-2pm, Saturday-Sunday.
612 Adams St.
419-740-1125.
facebook.com/BleakHouseCoffee/
BRAVO! Cucina Italiana
11am-11pm, Saturday and 11am-9pm, Sunday.
5001 Monroe St.
419-472-1200.
bravoitalian.com
Cracker Barrel – Perrysburg
6am-11pm, Saturday and 6am-10pm, Sunday.
27491 Helen Dr.
419-874-7481.
crackerbarrel.com
Cracker Barrel – Maumee
6am-11pm, Saturday and 6am-10pm, Sunday.
1395 Ford St.
419-482-6096.
crackerbarrel.com
Dégagé Jazz Café
5pm-11pm, Saturday and 11-5pm, Sunday. Reservations available.
301 River Rd.
419-794-8205.
historiccommercialbuilding.com
Denny’s – Toledo
Open 24 hrs.
6920 Central Ave.
419-841-0748.
dennys.com
Denny’s – Rossford
Open 24 hrs.
1122 Buck Rd.
419-666-4774.
dennys.com
Doc Watsons
7am-2am, Saturday and 8am-2am, Sunday.
1515 S Byrne Rd.
419-389-6003.
docwatsonstoledo.com
Executive Diner – Toledo
7am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday
2516 W Sylvania Ave.
419-472-3447.
executivediners.com
Executive on the Main
7am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.
5629 Main St.
419-517-4448.
executivediners.com
Granite City Food & Brewery
8am-3pm, Sunday. Call for reservations. Outside tent open for walk-ins
The Shops At Fallen Timbers, 2300 Village Drive
419-878-9050.
gcfb.com
Hollywood Casino
1968 Miami St.
419-661-5200.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com
Hollywood Casino’s restaurants are as follows:
Epic Buffet
11am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday. Special Easter menu provided.
Take 2 Grill
Open Saturday and Sunday.
Scene
11am-12am, Saturday and 11am-11pm, Sunday. Reservations available.
Final Cut
5-11pm, Saturday and 5-9pm, Sunday. Prices may vary.
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com
Manhattan Pub ‘N Cheer
10am-3pm, Sunday. Call for reservations. Outside patio bar open for walk-ins.
1516 Adams St.
419-243-6675.
manhattanstoledo.com
Monroe Street Cafe
7am-3pm, Saturday and 8am-2pm, Sunday.
4514 Monroe St.
419-472-0888.
Check them out on Facebook.
The Original Pancake House
7am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.
3310 Central Ave.
419-578-0342.
originalpancakehouse.com
Nick’s Family Cafe
6am-9pm, Saturday and 6am-8pm, Sunday.
2516 S Reynolds Rd.
419-866-1793.
nicksfamilycafe.com
Reynolds Garden Cafe
6am-3pm, Saturday and 7am-3pm, Sunday.
1220 S Reynolds Rd.
419-381-9000.
rgcafe.com
Sam and Charlie’s White Hut
6:30am-2pm, Saturday.
2344 Central Ave.
419-474-7979.
samandcharliestoledo.com
Scrambler Marie’s
6am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.
3344 Secor Rd.
419-531-9678.
scramblermaries.com
Star Diner
6am-2pm, Saturday.
3067 W Alexis Rd.
419-472-5103.
Check them out on Facebook.
Sunrise Skillet
7am-2pm, Saturday.
1855 S Reynolds Rd.
567-315-8866.
facebook.com/SunriseSkillet
Uncle John’s Pancake House
6am-9pm. Saturday and 6am-5pm, Sunday.
3131 Secor Rd.
419-536-9442.
unclejohnspancakehouse.com
Water’s Edge Restaurant at Maumee Bay State Park
12-9pm, Saturday, and 12-8pm, Sunday. Reservations required. Special Easter menu provided.
1750 State Park Road #2.
419-836-1466.
maumeebaystateparklodge.com
Whitehouse Inn Diner
11am-11pm, Saturday and 11am-9pm, Sunday. Call for reservations.
10835 Waterville St.
419-877-1180.
thewhitehouseinn.net
Ye Olde Durty Bird
11am-1am, Saturday and 11am-5pm, Sunday.
2 S. St Clair St.
419-243-2473.
yeoldedurtybird.com