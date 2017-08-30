Dining After Dark: Late Night Eats

While many may be asleep, some have an appetite to be satiated. If you’re looking to smash on some delicious grub until the break of dawn, Toledo’s got your back. Plenty of restaurants around town are open after hours to satisfy your late night hunger.

Fricker’s

19 N St. Clair St

419-244-9464

Hours: 11am-2:30am

Wings and brews are the cherries on top of a night out after a Hens game. Sit back, relax, enjoy some sports and food into the wee hours of the morning.

Packo’s at the Park

7 S Superior St.

419-246-1111

Hours: 10:45am-11pm Mon-Thurs, Friday and Saturday 10:45am-12am, Sunday 10am-8:30pm

Indulge your late night hunger with Toledo’s famous Tony Packo’s chili dogs. Nothing beats hanger after dark better than warm chili and a side of fried pickles. Dine in only after 9pm.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N St. Clair St

419-724-2337

Hours: 4-11pm Tues-Thurs, Friday 4pm-12am, Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12pm-8pm

For good food and a cold beer under the moon. visit Fleetwood’s. For a delicious meal paired with excellent sides, like warm bacon mac n’ cheese, out on the patio or rooftop bar accompanied by a beautiful night sky this is your place.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St

419-243-2473

Hours: 11am-12am Sun-Thurs, 11am-1am Friday and Saturday

Head over to the Durty Bird for an extensive menu available as today becomes tomorrow. With a variety of sandwiches and burgers to choose from, your late night snack-attack will not go unfulfilled.

Manhattans Pub ‘n Cheer

1516 Adams St.

419-243-6675

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Wed, 11am-12am Thurs-Sat, 10am-2pm Sunday

Looking for a taste of the Big Apple? It’s right in your backyard. Make your way to Manhattan’s with their New York inspired menu that will abide your midnight hunger.

Oasis

3303 Dorr St.

419-536-3663

Hours: 10am-3am Sun-Mon, 10am-4am Thurs-Sat

Craving a late night meal? Oasis has a wide range of food, including gyros, pasta, milkshakes and more. Your late night hunger won’t go unsatisfied if you make a trip to Oasis.

The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St.

419-243-5350

Hours: 4pm-2:30am Mon-Thurs, 2pm-2:30am Fri-Sun

Bar food doesn’t get more delightful. Head to the Attic for great drinks along with delicious food on a night out. The menu includes hummus, wraps, and fries so good they’ll make you cry.

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St.

419-593-0073

Hours: 11:30am-2am

Late night meals are served at Bar 145 with a side of live music. Enjoy a perfectly cooked burger, listen to live music and top it all off with a refreshing drink.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S St. Clair St

419-724-7437

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-2am Friday, 2pm-2am Saturday, 2pm-11pm Sunday

Visit Home Slice for a cheesy midnight meal run. The menu includes a number of Italian sandwiches and salads, along with a selection of New York style specialty pizzas.

5th Street Pub

105 W 5th St, Perrysburg 419-931-9933

5577 Monroe St, Sylvania 419-517-5311

Hours: 11am-12am Mon-Wed, 11am-1am Thursday, 11am-2am Friday and Saturday

Head over to Toledo’s little slice of Italy, 5th Street Pub, specializing in handmade pizza crafted from a 150-year-old Neopolitan recipe!

Nick and Jimmy’s

4956 Monroe St.

419-472-0756

Hours: 8am-1am Sunday, 11am-1am Monday, 7am-1am Tuesday and Wednesday, 7am-2:30am Thurs-Sat

If you’re looking for a variety of food to satisfy your midnight hunger, Nick and Jimmy’s has you covered. Their menu includes a wide range of appetizers, sandwiches, create your own pizzas and more.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St, Maumee

419-893-7281

Hours: 1pm-2am

Hungry and jonesing for some tunes? Make your way to the Village Idiot for delicious homemade pizza, craft beer and best of all, live music to enjoy seven nights a week.

Paddy Jack’s

6725 W Central Ave.

419-725-9048

Hours: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-12pm Friday and Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday

Late night cravings are quashed at Paddy Jack’s. With their extensive menu, including an entire menu of just creatively stuffed grilled cheeses, you’re guaranteed to leave full.

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg

419-873-6223

Hours: 11am-12am Mon-Thurs, 11am-2am Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10pm Sunday

Swig can leave your hunger after dark satisfied with their traditional bar food including homemade sausages and franks. Nothing satisfies midnight hunger quite like grilled meats piled high with delicious toppings.

Doc Watson’s

1515 S Byrne Rd.

419-389-6003

Hours: 8am-2am Sunday, 11am-2am Monday, 7am-2am Tues-Sat

A fun atmosphere and good food and drinks are all available after dark at Doc Watson’s. Choose a late night snack from the menu like quesadillas, pita pizzas and more.

Rocky’s

4020 Secor Rd.

419-472-1996

Hours: 4pm-12am Monday, 12am-2pm/4pm-12am Tues-Sun.

It’s late, you’re hungry and still ready to party. Rocky’s is the place to be. Live music events, high energy atmosphere, and delicious build your own pizzas and hearty sandwiches all await you.

Central Hot Dog

626 Front St.

419-698-3719

Hours: Open 24 hours

Midnight chili dog craving? Central Hot Dog is here to make your dreams come true. They’re open 24 hours, which means you can crush your hot dog craving anytime, day or night.

Free-Way Restaurant

2665 Navarre Ave, Oregon

419-691-9038

Hours: Open 24 hours

Is there anything better than breakfast in the middle of the night? Free-Way Restaurant is open 24 hours, offering mouthwatering breakfast selections to indulge your late night hunger.

Quarter’s Bar and Grill

27072 Carronade Dr, Perrysburg

419-874-7773

Hours: 11am-2:30am

Head over to Quarter’s after hours to enjoy a delicious late night meal. Soups, salads and a variety of different appetizers are available to fill you up even after dusk.

Andy’s Bar and Grill

7820 Ponderosa Rd # C, Perrysburg

419-661-9822

Hours: 10am-2:30am Mon-Fri, 12pm-2:30am Saturday and Sunday

Join the friendly staff at Andy’s for a fun, late night meal. Sports entertainment and food deals like Taco Tuesday are always going on. Have a drink, enjoy the game, and eat great food.

Daffy’s Thirsty Duck

5134 Lewis Ave., 419-476-2122

419-476-2122

Hours: 10:30am-2:30am Sun-Tues, 6:30am-2:30am Wed-Fri, 8:30am-2:30am Saturday

Small town feels with a classic bar menu, Daffy’s, open until the early morning hours, offers a solution to your late night hunger. Play darts, drink cold beer and enjoy good food.