Those looking (and why wouldn’t one be?) to experience the Toledo dining scene’s most inventive and delicious fare would do their belly well to take part in Restaurant Week Toledo 2017, running February 27 through March 5.

The seventh annual event, sponsored by St. Luke’s Hospital and Libbey, gives diners the opportunity to try special menu items while raising funds for Leadership Toledo’s youth programs.

A kickoff event at 5pm on Thursday, February 23 in the Secor Building, 425 Jefferson Ave., will feature samples of some Restaurant Week locations, plus beer and wine tastings.

For more than 35 years Leadership Toledo has equipped people of all ages with the skills and connections necessary to become active participants in helping address issues faced by the community at large.

Although menus have not yet been revealed, each participating restaurant typically features special dishes at different price points— $10, $20 and $30.

Downtown restaurants participating in Restaurant Week are Adams Street Café, Art Museum Café, Black Kite, The Blarney, The Café at Oliver House, Durty Bird, Ice, Kyoto Ka, M Osteria, Manhattan’s Pub, Nine, Pam’s Corner, Registry Bistro, Rockwell’s and Zia’s.

Elsewhere in Toledo: Mancy’s Italian, Mancy’s Steaks, Ya Halla, Fowl and Fodder, Kyota Ka (Central Avenue), Mayberry Diner, Revolution Grille, Star Diner, Ventura’s, Doc Watson’s, El Tipico, La Scola, Ruby’s Kitchen and Sebastiano’s will take part.

Suburban locations include:

Maumee: Balance Pan-Asian Grille, Barr’s Public House, Bluewater Grille, Deet’s BBQ, Degage Jazz Café and Star Diner

Perrysburg: 5th Street Pub, Balance Pan Asian Grille, Cocina de Carlos, Flying Joe Coffee, Poco Piatti, Zingo’s

Sylvania: 5th Street Pub, Balance Pan Asian Grille, Element 112, Fowl and Fodder, Mayberry Diner, Rosie’s Italian Grille, Ventura’s

Oregon: Cousino’s, Luckies Barn & Grille, Star Diner

Holland: Rosie’s Italian Grille

Whitehouse: The Whitehouse Inn

Swanton: Loma Linda

For more information and to purchase tickets for the kickoff event, visit restaurantweektoledo.com