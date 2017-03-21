Hey, if you clicked this it means you didn’t already know.

If you clicked this already knowing about Dave Chapelle’s two completely new stand-up specials premiering today (March 21) on Netflix— well, I don’t know what to tell you. We fooled you? Sorry? We’re just excited. Sheesh. Aren’t you?

The undefeated champ of comedy is back. He’s in your living room. Your bedroom. Hopefully not in your office, on your work computer… with his voice in your headphones. Yeah, totally not. No way. You wouldn’t do that. We wouldn’t do that. Who would do that?

Enjoy.