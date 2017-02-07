Nobody got their way in the 2016 Presidential Election, not even Trump.

Since the election, politics just haven’t been the same. Parties are split, voters are angry and people feel disenfranchised. Grassroots movements are organizing, planning protests, rallies and fundraisers. Your opponents are planning bake sales. Your allies are carpooling to town hall meetings. People just want to have their voices heard and they are willing to scream until they’re hoarse. It’s exhilarating. It’s exciting.

It’s also pretty scary. Things are changing— and that’s pretty much the only thing our nation can agree on.

It’s time to get back to basics: How much do you know about the local level of the political process?

Whether you want to run for local office as a Toledo City Councilor, or feel called to civic action, understanding how city government operates is essential to making tangible change.

Learn the basics of the local political process during How to Be a City Councilor with Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski, a workshop presented by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the Library Literati.

Waniewski will discuss taxes, the city budget, neighborhood development, how to get legislation drafted and passed, among other general how-to’s. Come with questions to this neutral political discussion (party affiliation doesn’t matter).

Call 419-259-5370 to register to this free event.

6-7:30pm. Wednesday, March 22.

Sanger Branch Library,

3030 Central Ave., 419-259-5370.

toledolibrary.org/literati

Free