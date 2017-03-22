You will do better in Toledo? What if you had even more help?

A controversial proposal will soon be discussed by city government.

In an effort to further revitalize the downtown area and move the city into the future, a proposal to rebrand the city using private funding will be considered.

“They’re thinking of calling it Toledo: Presented by ProMedica,” said an anonymous source. “The whole point is you can still just call it ‘Toledo’, but it will be a little different.”

As part of the proposal, Toledo: Presented by ProMedica would more to a greener economy.

“Lots of green industry. Everyone will have something to do with that glowing, green future of eco-friendly whatever,” the source explained.

“More jobs. More parking. More lights. Same Toledo, just a new twist. Honestly, we just hope most people hardly notice the change.”

