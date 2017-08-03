Celebrating the 2017 Solar Eclipse

By now, you probably know to watch out for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. While Toledo isn’t within the path of totality, we boast a significant partial view, with 82% exposed, from 1:02PM to 3:38PM.

Want to know where you should go to celebrate this rare celestial event?

Local community and science centers are hosting events to help prep you for Monday and planning parties for the eclipse itself.

Before you read on, remember— NEVER stare directly into the sun. To learn more about how to view the 2017 solar eclipse safely, visit this guide from NASA.

Wednesday 8.16

Solar Eclipse Safety

Learn how to view the upcoming eclipse in a safe way. Takes place in the Upstairs Meeting Room.

3-4pm. Toledo Heights Branch Library, 423 Shasta Dr., 419-259-5220. toledolibrary.org. Free

Thursday 8.17

Eclipsing the Sun: The Great American Eclipse

This planetarium show explores lunar and solar eclipses and the geometry that creates them. Safety tips for watching the eclipse will be explained.

7:30pm. $5/adults, $4/children. Appold Planetarium at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. 419-517-8897. lourdes.edu

Friday 8.18

Solar Eclipse Safety

Learn safety tips for viewing the Great American Solar Eclipse. Located in Upper Meeting Room.

4-5pm. Birmingham Branch Library, 203 Paine Ave., 419-259-5210. toledolibrary.org Free

Eclipse 2017 Preview Show

This live, interactive program gives you all the tips, background information, and safety guidelines necessary to enjoy the eclipse.

8:30pm. $7/adults, $5/children. Ritter Planetarium, 2855 W. Bancroft St., 419-530-2650. utoledo.edu

Saturday 8.19

Solar Eclipse Celebration Weekend

This three-day celebration includes tons of activities, including creating your own eclipse viewer, exploring the STARLAB and inflatable planetarium, learning about the science and technology related to the eclipse, and more. On the day of the eclipse, explore solar and science activities, do Sun Salutation yoga, and enjoy music and food trucks.

10am-5pm Saturday, August 19 and Monday, August 21. Noon-5pm Sunday, August 20. Prices vary. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. 419-244-2674. imaginationstationtoledo.org

Monday 8.21

Eclipse Celebration

Watch the partial eclipse in real time or webcast in the Planetarium.

1-3:30pm. Meet at BGSU Planetarium, 112 Physical Sciences Lab Building, BGSU, Bowling Green. 419-372-2421. Check Facebook for details.

Glimpse the Eclipse

NASA’s Exploratorium will be live-streaming the eclipse, which you can watch at the library while enjoying astronomy-themed snacks and activities.

9am-8:30pm. King Road Branch Library, 3900 King Rd., 419-259-5380. toledolibrary.org. Free

Official NASA Viewing Site: The Challenger Learning Center of Lake Erie West

Enjoy a discussion about the eclipse, lots of activities and informational booths, and view the eclipse itself. After the celebration, there will be a special, pre-release screening of The Farthest: Voyager in Space from 6-8pm.

Eclipse event: 10am-4pm. Challenger Learning Center of Lake Erie West, 4955 Seaman Rd., Oregon. 419-7825-5926. esclakeeriewest.org. Free

Total Solar Eclipse at Code City

Learn about and experience the eclipse.

11am-3pm. Code City, 119 N. Ontario St. 2nd floor. Check Facebook for details. Free

Eclipse Across America

Cub Scout Pack 166 will be reading and recording data for NASA on the solar eclipse, which you can watch with glasses or via live-stream.

1-4pm. Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St., Liberty Center. 419-533-5721. libertycenterlibrary.org. Free

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

All ages are welcome at Library Square to safely view the eclipse and enjoy eclipse-themed treats.

1-3pm. Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 517-265-2265. Check Facebook for details. Free

HamSCI Total Eclipse Party – TMRA Operation

Experience an exciting research operation event centered on the solar eclipse. Feel free to bring your telescope with sun filters.

10am-6pm. Wolcott House Museum, 1031 River Rd., Maumee. Check Facebook for details and continuous updates.

Total Eclipse Prayer Service and Viewing

All are welcome to join in this prayer service and viewing of the eclipse on the church porch. Feel free to bring chairs. Eclipse begins around 1pm. Service: 2-3pm.

Whitehouse Zion UMC, 10926 Maumee St., Whitehouse. 419-877-5820. Check Facebook for details. Free

Eclipse Event

Enjoy watching the eclipse through filtered telescopes, Personal Solar Observatory Boxes, or solar eclipse glasses. Takes place on the south lawn between Ritter and McMaster Halls.

12:30-4pm. Ritter Planetarium, 2855 W. Bancroft St., 419-530-2650. utoledo.edu. Free

Know about a party we missed? Tell us in the comments and we’ll make sure to add it.