Beer O’Clock: The Casual Pint’s Toledo Grand Opening

It’s beer o’clock, Toledo. Join The Casual Pint for its Grand Opening celebration, April 20 at 4pm. The Toledo location will host a kick-off evening any right-minded, craft beer enthusiast won’t want to miss. This place is an ace in the (water)hole.

A ‘casual’ coupling of bar and beer shop, The Casual Pint encourages you to either grab a growler to go, mix-and-match a six pack from their extensive bottled beer collection, or ask a BeerTender to tap the tap wall for you – enjoy a pint in-house and munch on some lunch. Even the food menu gets crafty.

Who doesn’t dream of a bar with cozy chairs and coffee tables? Lounge around the shop with your favorite craft lager. Oh, and honestly, though, a good party is always in style, and keg swag is timeless. Yes, they have those, too. Grab one and go.

To the first 50 Beer Lovers in line, it’s a glass Casual Pint growler for the win. Additional prizes and Beer Swag will be gifted throughout the evening.

This place is a local beer buffet. Black Cloister, Great Lakes, Flatrock, Maumee Bay, Bowling Green Beer Works, Upside, Earnest, Rhinegeist… just a very short sampling of the offered brews! Happy ‘happy hour’, and welcome to Toledo, Casual Pint.

April 20 | 4PM

The Casual Pint | 3550 Executive Pkwy, Toledo

419-930-4233 | Facebook