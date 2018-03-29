Calling All Growers, Crafters and Artisans

Showcase your homemade and homegrown goods at Toledo Tractor Supply Co.’s spring Market Day, Saturday, May 12. Take this opportunity to participate in a community market at no charge; tents are made available without cost to vendors as TSC celebrates just how homegrown Toledoans can truly be.

Good things should be shared. Candles, soaps, honey, produce, furniture, seeds, flowers, bags… you name it. If you made it, you bring it. Let’s get eclectic.

Mary Lawley, VP of store administration at TSC, states, “Market Day is a way for us to bring neighbors together to spotlight the diverse talent that makes the Toledo community so unique. From the hobbyist to the professional, not only do we want to celebrate locally produced goods, but also the people who make them.”

Get going on the growing.

To Register: TSCEventPartners.com

Vendor registration closes Wednesday, May 9.

Tractor Supply Co | Petsense

7718 Central Ave, Toledo | 419-841-5113