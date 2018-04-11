Bier Stube’s ‘Glass City Get Down’ A Plus For Pups

The Bier Stube gets family-friendly, April 21-22, with an arts and music festival benefiting Lucas County Canine Care & Control (LC4) circa Friends of Lucas County Dogs.

The Glass City Get Down with the Low Down Music Fest and Bass Showcase will be happening this Saturday and Sunday. Working to place several dogs in healthy, adoptive homes, LC4 will be there with a number of pups, out of their kennels and interacting with families in attendance.

Event organizer Josh Bollin remarks on how easy it was to choose the benefiting organization: he and his family adopted Zeppelin last year from LC4, and has had the opportunity to work with the agency over time. “Music and art are good for the soul, and so are dogs. Why not put them together and have a blast while doing it!?”, Bollin says.

While local artists of all types will enjoy exposure, so will the dogs. We’re hoping those puppies will enjoy new homes, as well.

So, come out and get down at the Get Down. Raffle and auction tickets will be sold throughout the weekend, and all proceeds from the event will go to LC4.

Saturday, April 21: 12p-2a | Sunday, April 22: 2p-2a

The Bier Stube | 5333 Monroe St, Toledo

LC4 | Friends of Lucas County Dogs