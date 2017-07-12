Barry’s Is Coming Downtown And It’s Everything (Bagel) To Me

If you’re from Toledo, if you’ve lived in Toledo, if you’ve visited Toledo, if you’ve even heard the word “Toledo,” you probably know one thing: The Glass City goes wild for Barry Bagels.

Since the locally-owned chain was founded in 1972 by the late Barry Greenblatt, Barry Bagels has expanded, opening eleven locations in Ohio and Michigan, spreading the gospel of perfectly-chewy bagels like it was their vegetable cream cheese.

Today, Barry Bagels announced that the new ProMedica Headquarters (300 N. Summit St.) in downtown Toledo will soon be home to one of many upcoming locations. The bagel and sandwich shop is expected to open in early August.

Previously, Barry Bagels was located at 500 Madison Ave., now PJ’s Deli. The shop is owned by Polly Vallade, who was employed by Barry’s for over 30 years, and changed the restaurant’s name to PJ’s Deli in February 2005.

“We are very excited about this partnership with both ProMedica and Sodexo and the opportunity to serve people who live and work in downtown Toledo,” said James Nusbaum, CEO of Barry Bagels Franchise Holdings.

Ron Dorchak, system director of ProMedica Nutrition Services, said, “While planning the food service offerings for ProMedica Headquarters, we knew our employees and the downtown community would like see something fresh, fun and uniquely Toledo. Barry Bagels is the perfect fit, and we are happy to showcase their brand in our new facility.”

In addition to the upcoming downtown Toledo restaurant, Barry Bagels has agreements in place to grow to 24 stores and will continue to expand in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois in the next 12 to 24 months.

If you or someone you know is interested in being part of our team, please review the franchise opportunity program at www.barrybagelsfranchising.com or contact James Nusbaum at jnusbaum@barrybagels.com.