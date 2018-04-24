Art and Technology Overlap at UT’s Launchpad Incubation

The University of Toledo’s program LaunchPad Incubation is a (virtual) petri dish of ideas. Located in the Nitschke Technology Commercialization Complex on UT’s campus, the corporate environment of the space is designed to inspire and encourage start-ups and entrepreneurial collaborations. Quite literally, it is a springboard for innovation.

Working towards the common goal of “concept to commercialization,” the shared workspace is a brain in and of itself. With a host of firing ‘synapses,’ cubicle meets conference room and drags canvas from blank to a masterpiece.

LaunchPad Incubation has invited UT’s Center for Visual Arts into its space, and students have occupied the Nitschke Hall hallways with a pop-up gallery exhibiting screenprints inspired by our current technological age.

Art and technology have surprising connections, and LaunchPad has illustrated the Venn-diagram overlap through this first installation in a series.

Join UT and celebrate this entrepren-art-ship at the exhibit’s opening, 5-7pm, Thursday, May 3. This is a free event.

LaunchPad Incubation | University of Toledo

1510 N Westwood Ave, Toledo

Registration | LaunchPad Website