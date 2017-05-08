The game has been a part of Amanda Sauer’s life almost as long as she can remember. “I fell in love with football as a young girl,” she said. “My dad, brothers, cousins and I would play football in our front yard of our farm. Sundays was always dedicated to watching the NFL in our house.”

That deep-seeded love for the gridiron has led Sauer down a path most people – including herself – never would have anticipated. Sauer now holds the distinction as the first female official to work games in both the Big Ten and Mid-American football conferences.

On May 11, Sauer will be the special guest and speaker at the spring reception of Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, an organization which provides support to children, teenagers and families who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The event, called “Wings of Hope,” will take place Thursday, May 11 at 6 pm at the Inverness Club.

A LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE

Sauer’s own journey has been accompanied by such tragedy. Her husband, Peter – also a lifelong football fan who religiously watched college games every Saturday – suddenly passed away in 2012 only a day after his and Amanda’s 11th wedding anniversary. He was 35.

Sauer said that she relished the opportunity to speak to an organization that provided comfort to those dealing with such loss. “I have not participated in a speaking engagement similar to Good Grief but am thrilled to be speaking there next week,” she said. “The Caring Place here in Pittsburgh was so vital to … my daughters and I when we lost Peter. The constant love and nurturing received at The Caring Place allowed us to grieve in a way that allowed for healing. It was a life changing experience in the darkest of times for all of us.”

Sauer’s other solace has been on the gridiron, where the Pennsylvania native’s sudden rise through the ranks as an official has surprised even her most ardent supporters. After getting her start making calls for youth football games while she and Peter lived in New York, Sauer quickly immersed herself in the minutia of the game’s rules – a process, she notes, that still continues for her today.

“The biggest surprise of becoming a football official is how much hard work is involved – both on and off of the field. Before games, I spend a lot of time studying rules, meeting with other officials to discuss rules and mechanics and also studying film. I work at studying my position as well as the other positions on the field to make me the best official I can be.

“People think that after the season is over we are ‘off’ but I find myself hitting the books very diligently and also talking with my mentors to continue to improve.”

RAPID RISE

That drive has helped fuel Sauer’s ambition and rapid rise through the ranks in her field. After moving back to Pittsburgh shortly before Peter’s sudden passing, Sauer began working games for the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League in 2012, finding that the process of learning and growing as an official helped her heal. By 2015, she had become the first female official to ever work a Mid-American Conference game.

“Other officials have always been helpful and respectful of me on and off of the field. They know that I am dedicated to this job and are always willing to give support and constructive criticism,” she said. “I learn a lot from other officials and I rely on them as we all continue to evolve and grow into excellent officials. Fans also have been supportive – I have never received any negative feedback or energy from fans.”

HE WOULD BE PROUD

In addition to her on-field responsibilities, Sauer faces the challenges of raising her three children, as well – including her eldest daughter, who in 2014 was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. (She successfully completed treatment in 2016.)

“While being a single parent of three amazing daughters and working as an official, I am very good at time management. I focus my energy on the overall well-being of my daughters – emotional, social and physical while I also want to set a good example to them of following your dreams. Being a woman who is driven, independent and empowered are qualities that I represent in all areas of my life.”

Now, as Sauer prepares to share her story of tragedy and triumph with attendees at “Wings of Hope,” her thoughts return to her husband, who so supported her dreams – but may never have guessed how far those dreams would take her.

“Peter was very supportive of my decision to work as a football official but thought it would end with some high school games,” Sauer said. “I think that he would be surprised by how successful I have been and also very proud.”

Good Grief of Northwest Ohio’s “Wings of Hope”

6pm on Thursday, May 11 at the Inverness Club on Dorr St. $75. 419-360-4939. goodgriefnwo.org.