35 Taps of Toledo Brews Tonight at The Casual Pint

Will you drink better in Toledo? Probably. The Glass City boasts enough breweries to, well, fill your glass. Coupled with all the brewing companies in the surrounding area, Northwest Ohio has over a dozen places perfect for a pint.
Have you tried them all? You really should.
If not, The Casual Pint is happy to help you save some gas money during the Local Brew Tap Takeover from 5-10pm tonight (Friday, August 10).
The craft beer pub and specialty shop has dedicated 35 taps to local beer. We suggest picking out a flight (or two) so you can sample (almost) everything our region has to offer.
Check out the impressive tap list below, but don’t be daunted by all the choices. You can always buy a growler or a bottle in The Casual Pint’s beer shop and take some of these local options back home. We’ll drink to that.
What’s on tap?
Maumee Bay Brewing Company
Mango Jerry Berliner
Brewed Witch Barleywine
Creme Brulee Total Eclipse Stout
Across the Pond IPA
4KD Crick Brewery
Ole Ransom Coffee Stout
Boba’s Bounty IPA
Honey Dubbel
Flatrock Brewery & Distillery
Strawberry Sour Ale
Peaches & Cream IPA
Calypso Pineapple IPA
Black Cloister Brewing Company
Passion of the Grist IPA
Rekindle Imperial Stout
Black Frog Brewery
Cold Blooded Brown Ale
Coffee Cream Ale
Bowling Green Beer Works
Cream Ale
Big Brown Ale
Blind Leopard Session IPA
Earnest Brew Works
My Tart Will Go On Apricot Sour
Crunchie Hippie
Crunchie Hippie w/Maple Firkin
Upside Brewing
Driving Miss Hazy
Fortitude Triple IPA
882
Inside the Five Brewing Company
Megaphone Red IPA
The Devil Wears Hoodies NEIPA
Hopshield IPA
Patron Saints Brewery
Saint Matthew Stout
Saint Sophia Double IPA
Saint Francis Farmhouse
Saint Brutus Brut IPA
Two Bandits Brewing Co.
Thick As Thieves Blood Orange IPA
Killer Bee IPA
Dead Frog IPA
Book ‘Em Bob-O
Red Rambler Coffees
Not From Concentrate NEIPA
Oktoberfest
Wild Side Brewing Company
Native Star
Wild Mexican Lager
5-10pm. Friday, August 10.
The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965. Toledo.thecasualpint.com