35 Taps of Toledo Brews Tonight at The Casual Pint

Will you drink better in Toledo? Probably. The Glass City boasts enough breweries to, well, fill your glass. Coupled with all the brewing companies in the surrounding area, Northwest Ohio has over a dozen places perfect for a pint.

Have you tried them all? You really should.

If not, The Casual Pint is happy to help you save some gas money during the Local Brew Tap Takeover from 5-10pm tonight (Friday, August 10).

The craft beer pub and specialty shop has dedicated 35 taps to local beer. We suggest picking out a flight (or two) so you can sample (almost) everything our region has to offer.

Check out the impressive tap list below, but don’t be daunted by all the choices. You can always buy a growler or a bottle in The Casual Pint’s beer shop and take some of these local options back home. We’ll drink to that.

What’s on tap?



Maumee Bay Brewing Company

Mango Jerry Berliner

Brewed Witch Barleywine

Creme Brulee Total Eclipse Stout

Across the Pond IPA



4KD Crick Brewery

Ole Ransom Coffee Stout

Boba’s Bounty IPA

Honey Dubbel



Flatrock Brewery & Distillery

Strawberry Sour Ale

Peaches & Cream IPA

Calypso Pineapple IPA



Black Cloister Brewing Company

Passion of the Grist IPA

Rekindle Imperial Stout



Black Frog Brewery

Cold Blooded Brown Ale

Coffee Cream Ale



Bowling Green Beer Works

Cream Ale

Big Brown Ale

Blind Leopard Session IPA



Earnest Brew Works

My Tart Will Go On Apricot Sour

Crunchie Hippie

Crunchie Hippie w/Maple Firkin



Upside Brewing

Driving Miss Hazy

Fortitude Triple IPA

882



Inside the Five Brewing Company

Megaphone Red IPA

The Devil Wears Hoodies NEIPA

Hopshield IPA



Patron Saints Brewery

Saint Matthew Stout

Saint Sophia Double IPA

Saint Francis Farmhouse

Saint Brutus Brut IPA



Two Bandits Brewing Co.

Thick As Thieves Blood Orange IPA

Killer Bee IPA

Dead Frog IPA

Book ‘Em Bob-O



Red Rambler Coffees

Not From Concentrate NEIPA

Oktoberfest



Wild Side Brewing Company

Native Star

Wild Mexican Lager

5-10pm. Friday, August 10.

The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965. Toledo.thecasualpint.com