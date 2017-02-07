It’s not every day that you get to tip back a pint for a good cause. But for one night, the Glass City can fill its steins and snifters with suds while making a positive impact on local charities at the same time.

On Friday, March 3, the Glass City Beer Festival (GCBF) returns to the Lucas County Recreation Center featuring over 40 craft breweries and more than 230 beers. The GCBF, which celebrates its 11th iteration, will feature Northwest Ohio brewery mainstays including Maumee Bay Brewing Company, Black Cloister Brewery and Earnest Brew Works. In addition, the GCBF will feature regional and national breweries pouring brews from their extensive portfolios including Great Lakes Brewing Company, Perrin Brewing Company, Oskar Blue Brewing, and Ballast Point Brewing Company.

Who does it benefit?

Proceeds from the GCBF support programs and services of Camp Courageous/The Arc of NW Ohio and the NWO Hemophilia Foundation. Campus Courageous/The Arc of NW Ohio serves individuals with developmental disabilities while the NWO Hemophilia Foundation serves those affected by bleeding disorders. According to Carla Wells, executive director of the NWO Hemophilia Foundation, the festivals formula has been a recipe for success.

“We were the first microbrew beer festival in this area, and as the craft-brewing market has taken off, we have been able to grow with the market,” Wells said. “Having near 200 tastes allows people to try different styles of beers without committing to the cost of a six pack. Also, we are the only beer festival in the area where 100 percent of the proceeds go to charity.”

According to Wells, the event, which welcomed over 2000 beer enthusiasts in 2016, makes a tangible impact in the community. All festival goers have to do is drink up!

“People feel good knowing that the cost of their ticket directly helps over 1,000 local families with chronic, lifelong disabilities,” Wells said. “Your ticket sends youth to specialized summer camp, provides life-saving medical identifications, enables life skills training, and so much more.”

Local Breweries Showcase Toledo’s Best

For Northwest Ohio breweries, the GCBF has always been an opportunity to highlight the local craft beer scene. According to Shannon Mohr, Maumee Bay Brewing Company Manager, the GCBF has been a great opportunity to raise brand awareness.

“This festival has a special place for [Maumee Bay Brewing Company] because we have been part of it since its inception,” Mohr said. “So it’s been exciting to see the fest grow as our brand has grown.”

All proceeds go to the Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation and Camp Courageous and The Arc of NW Ohio.

7-11pm. Friday, March 3.

VIP opens at 6pm.

Regular tickets, with 12 tastes: $30/in advance, $35/at the door. VIP ticket, include special food options and 18 tickets: $50/in advance, $55/at the door. Extra tasting tickets available.

Lucas County Recreation Center,

1800 Key St., Maumee. glasscitybeerfest.com