10 under $10: Cheap Eats

If money is tight and your belly is grumbling, a drive around Toledo offers meals under $10. Whether you are looking for comfort food or something light and fresh, these restaurants have got it. From classic American fare to something outside the box, there are choices for everyone. Here’s where to look.

Mediterranean cuisine will tantalize your taste buds without breaking the bank at Byblos on Reynolds Road. Lunch options include salads under $8.25, and a bowl of soup is only $2.25. Steak spaghetti is $8.25 and ravioli, lasagna, and spaghetti with meat sauce are $6.25. Small pizzas are $7 and larges are $9 (topping choices are 60 cents). If you want Mediterranean fare, try grape leaves for $5.50 or spinach/ meat pies at $1.75.

Since 1948, Schmucker’s has offered a wide selection of classic American fare and comfort food under $10. Doug Schmucker, the grandson of founders Harvey and Nola Schmucker, identified the most popular items as the Hot Beef and the Wimpy Burger platters. All the food is made from scratch in the restaurant on Reynolds Road, offering Schmucker’s has breakfast, lunch and dinner items along with a wide variety of famous, homemade pies.

With three locations, Yala Kol features Middle Eastern style cuisine. The restaurant name means “let’s eat” and the menu lists kabobs, falafel, shawarma, sandwiches and more. Most lunch entrees served until 4pm are under $10, along with sandwiches, salads, soups, and appetizers, as well. Plus, free delivery. You can’t beat that.

Started by Joe and Dale Soldner in 1985, The Brownstone features “traditional American food,” said Terry Hubbard, the current owner. Some of the more popular meals at Brownstone are the hot roast beef sandwich, $7.95, and the chili mac, $8.50. Tavern melts, with a half-pound of burger, are $8.95, or build a burger to your tastes. The lunch menu features a variety of sandwiches from $6.25.

A Toledo classic, Tony Packo’s keeps its menu simple and affordable with Hungarian-inspired fare. A Tony Packo’s Original Hot Dog or a Front Street Frank are both just $3.29. Signature sides include fries, coleslaw or hot potato salad, mashed potatoes, and gravy or mac n’ cheese.

At 1218 Broadway St., a Mexican restaurant offers every menu item for less than $10. Tacos from $1.50, quesadillas are $4-7, with the most expensive item, at $10, the Plato Mexicano with meat, fried beans, rice, lettuce, and tomato.

The extensive menu makes deciding what to order for lunch at Manos somewhat difficult. For thirty years, the restaurant on Adams Street has offered salads and sandwiches, dips and “opatizers.” Mano’s lunch entrees are $7.95-9.95. Dips like hummus, tzatziki and skordalia, a mashed potato and garlic blend, are $5.95. Looking for something sweet? Mano’s offers baklava, rice pudding and ice cream for $2.95 or their Athenian Delight for $3.95.

A family atmosphere and fresh Asian cuisine make QQ Kitchen on Secor Road a great option. Appetizers, lettuce wraps are $7.50, but egg rolls are only $1.99, to the menu, while Lo Mein and Chicken Curry Udon Stir Fry offer visitors noodle meals under $10. Tofu, chicken or pork fried rice is $8.95, with beef or shrimp $10.95. The chef specials, like Almond Boneless Chicken and Dragon Phoenix, offer a healthy portion size at a slim price.

Sylvania Avenue’ s new kid on the block. Greg’s Grill was established in 2015 and boasts breakfast options, deli delights, burgers and cheesecake. All breakfast platters, a la carte items and omelets (with toast and potatoes) are under $10. Burgers and hot and cold sandwiches are under $9. Greg’s can satisfy a sweet craving with cheesecake for $5 a slice.

Known for offering a funky twist with Asian-Fusion cuisine, Balance serves up buildable meal bowls, snacks, tacos, and a swath of items to broaden your culinary horizon. Appetizer items like kale salad and edamame are priced at $3, while all bowl meals are $7.50. All tacos, two to a serving, are $5-$8, with blue corn or flour shells. Check out Balance’s extensive bubble tea menu from $3-$4.50.