Would You Accept An Invitation To The White House?

Today, more than 80 county commissioners and officials from more than half of Ohio’s 88 counties will meet with members of the Trump administration to discuss their concerns and priorities, but Lucas County will not be represented.

Lucas County commissioners Carol Contrada, Pete Gerken, and Tina Skeldon Wozniak declined the Trump administration’s invitation, which was sent early this August.

According to the Associated Press, the August 29 meeting “will feature policy discussions with White House staff members as well as presentations from various federal agencies. It is part of a series of meetings the Trump administration has sponsored in order to strengthen its local connections and to build stronger relationships.”

Although President Trump is currently in Texas, the Ohio county officials will meet with several members of the Cabinet and will be greeted by presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway.

The Blade reports that only eight Democrats will be included in the group of 82 commissioners that have RSVP’d to the White House’s invitation.

Pete Gerken, president of the county board, told The Blade that the meeting is not a priority and the commissioners can “make better use of taxpayers’ money by staying in Lucas County and working on our core issues of criminal justice reform, balancing our budget, water quality in Lake Erie, and building a new county correctional facility.”

He added that the meeting would interfere with the commissioner’s regular meetings on Tuesday. The board last met on August 15 and is not scheduled to meet until September 5.