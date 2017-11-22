Working well with others

As technology develops exponentially, the gap between generations seems to increase. How can a baby boomer collaborate with a 25-year-old who grew up with the

omnipresent internet? What are the best ways for a tech-obsessed millennial to work with someone struggling with email? When multiple generations work side-by-side in the workforce, it creates obvious challenges— but it can also create unique

opportunities, says Mark Pannell (Executive Strategist at The C.J. Anderson Co. and founder of DET x TOL). Learn how to make the most out of Cross Generational Collaboration during Mark Pannell’s talk at Code City. 6-8pm.

Monday, December 4. Code City at Rustbelt Coffee, 119 N. Ontario St., codecity.co