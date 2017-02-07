At 1602 W. Sylvania Ave., near the corner of Jackman Rd., sits a historical theater built in 1926. On the outside, the Westwood Theatre is an eyesore with crumbling brick and peeling paint.

On the inside? A Twin Peaks fantasy accented with deep red velvet— or so the photos show.

These days, few enter the Westwood. And even fewer admit to it. The space has served as a porn theater, a “play club” and host of other erotic activities for nearly 30 years.

Currently closed, the last comment on the Westwood Art Theatre & Video’s inactive Facebook page from was three years ago; a bold Toledoan asks “just wondering why are the glory holes taped over now…?”

The Sylvania Avenue Neighbors are hosting a community meeting for “Reinvisioning The Westwood Theater“. Share your thoughts during the meeting.

2-5pm. Saturday, March 11.

West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 W. Sylvania Ave.,

419-259-5290. facebook.com/SANeighbors Free