WATER WATCH

. January 26, 2017.
KEEP AN EYE ON…

  • Partners for Clean Streams, an Ohio-based organization dedicated to improving our local waterways, has a year-round initiative, Reel In and Recycle, to help reduce the amount of fishing line found in our waters by having fishermen make use of the monofilament line recycling boxes available near some of the area’s more popular fishing spots.
  • Groups and individuals can adopt fishing line recycling boxes, being responsible for emptying the boxes and reporting progress to Partners for Clean Streams. Call 419-874-0727 or go to partnersforcleanstreams.org for more details to find out how to get involved.
  •  Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie put their stamp on Inauguration Day with giant postcards they will be sending to President Trump showing our contaminated Lake. Additional postcards will be sent weekly
    as long as the budget to do so exists, or until he declares the Lake impaired.
  • A series of open houses will be held in
    January and February to answer public
    questions about designating parts of
    the Maumee River as water trails. The
    designation will open up government funding for
    signage, brochures and helping to keep the waterways clean.
    The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District will spearhead the effort. 

    PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE

    Defiance County
    Wednesday, January25 5:30-7pm
    Defiance Public Library
    320 Fort St. | Defiance

    Henry County
    Monday,January30 5:30-7pm
    Oberhaus Park
    750 W. Maumee Ave. | Napoleon

    Wood County
    Monday,February6 5:30-7pm
    Way Public Library
    101 E. Indiana Ave. | Perrysburg

    Paulding County
    Monday,February13 5:30-7pm Paulding
    County Public Library 205 S. Main St. | Paulding

    Lucas County
    Tuesday,February21 5:30-7pm
    Locke Branch Library
    703 Main St. | Toledo