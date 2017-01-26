KEEP AN EYE ON…
- Partners for Clean Streams, an Ohio-based organization dedicated to improving our local waterways, has a year-round initiative, Reel In and Recycle, to help reduce the amount of fishing line found in our waters by having fishermen make use of the monofilament line recycling boxes available near some of the area’s more popular fishing spots.
- Groups and individuals can adopt fishing line recycling boxes, being responsible for emptying the boxes and reporting progress to Partners for Clean Streams. Call 419-874-0727 or go to partnersforcleanstreams.org for more details to find out how to get involved.
- Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie put their stamp on Inauguration Day with giant postcards they will be sending to President Trump showing our contaminated Lake. Additional postcards will be sent weekly
as long as the budget to do so exists, or until he declares the Lake impaired.
- A series of open houses will be held in
January and February to answer public
questions about designating parts of
the Maumee River as water trails. The
designation will open up government funding for
signage, brochures and helping to keep the waterways clean.
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District will spearhead the effort.
PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE
Defiance County
Wednesday, January25 5:30-7pm
Defiance Public Library
320 Fort St. | Defiance
Henry County
Monday,January30 5:30-7pm
Oberhaus Park
750 W. Maumee Ave. | Napoleon
Wood County
Monday,February6 5:30-7pm
Way Public Library
101 E. Indiana Ave. | Perrysburg
Paulding County
Monday,February13 5:30-7pm Paulding
County Public Library 205 S. Main St. | Paulding
Lucas County
Tuesday,February21 5:30-7pm
Locke Branch Library
703 Main St. | Toledo