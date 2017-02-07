If soccer is the primary sport that Americans don’t care about (and the rest of the world loves), cricket is #2. The UT Cricket Club is trying to change Toledo’s hearts and minds on the matter by securing a spot in the American College Cricket Nationals. The teamdefeated season champions Wayne State to secure their place in the Nationals and will be travelling to Fort Lauderdale, FL with 23 other teams to take part in the championship. Led by team captain Raj Patel, the UT Rockets beat teams from Penn State and Ryerson University during league play to advance. The Nationals begin March 15