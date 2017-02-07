Everyone needs a little help with their taxes. For the fifteenth year in a row, the United Way of Greater Toledo is offering Free Tax Help, through a partnership with Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Carol Contrada, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, PNC, KeyBank, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington Bank and Ottawa County Community Support Services. The program will help low-to-middle income families or individuals claim their Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)— putting money back into the pockets of residents and the community.

424 Jackson St. Appointment required. Visit myfreetaxes.com, call 1-855-MY-TX-HELP, or dial 2-1-1 for more information. The program runs through April 17.